Rakul Preet Singh’s vacay style
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 4, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Thank God star donned a casual stylish look wearing pink baggy pants and a white corset top for the perfect vacay look.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
In a brown side slit dress paired up with a matching bikini and a sunhat, Rakul looked effortlessly stylish.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
What better way to spend a lazy day if not in a tie-dye beige bikini with a printed cape and some deep blue shades like Rakul.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
As she enjoyed the beautiful sunset in her black crop top and her yellow striped skirt, she looked fabulous.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress looked cheerful in a blue printed tankini and a sleek bun. She accessorized the look with a gold chain.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looked sultry in a maroon- red one-piece bikini by Shivan, and Narresh paired up with a brightly printed cape.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
You can never go wrong with a tank top bikini like Rakul's bright orange one-piece as she enjoys her relaxing time.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress exuded charm and style in a fuchsia pink tiered dress by AMRTA and accessorized with golden hoops and a pair of clear sandals.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul brought her A-game to the table in a yellow-printed dress by Essgee, making for the perfect day-out look.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress looked cute in a brightly colored printed co-ord set with some matching beaded flats, and the amazingly coordinated accessories completed her look.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.