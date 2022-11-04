Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh’s vacay style

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

Nov 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Thank God star donned a casual stylish look wearing pink baggy pants and a white corset top for the perfect vacay look.

Baggy Pants 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

In a brown side slit dress paired up with a matching bikini and a sunhat, Rakul looked effortlessly stylish.

Brown babe

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

What better way to spend a lazy day if not in a tie-dye beige bikini with a printed cape and some deep blue shades like Rakul.

Deep waters

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

As she enjoyed the beautiful sunset in her black crop top and her yellow striped skirt, she looked fabulous.

Sunset

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress looked cheerful in a blue printed tankini and a sleek bun. She accessorized the look with a gold chain.

Water baby

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul looked sultry in a maroon- red one-piece bikini by Shivan, and Narresh paired up with a brightly printed cape.

Red dread

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

You can never go wrong with a tank top bikini like Rakul's bright orange one-piece as she enjoys her relaxing time.

Bright orange

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress exuded charm and style in a fuchsia pink tiered dress by AMRTA and accessorized with golden hoops and a pair of clear sandals.

Chic pink

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul brought her A-game to the table in a yellow-printed dress by Essgee, making for the perfect day-out look.

Pretty in prints

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress looked cute in a brightly colored printed co-ord set with some matching beaded flats, and the amazingly coordinated accessories completed her look.

Co-ord set

