Aditi Singh
Fashion
March 04, 2024
Rakul Preet’s beautiful wedding looks
Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram
Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on 21st February 2024 and looked stunning in these beautiful pictures
#1
Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram
Rakul joined the Bollywood bride bandwagon in a pastel embellished lehenga, designed by Tarun Tahilani
#2
Image source- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Rakul looked beautiful, graceful, and elegant in this modern yet timeless lehenga, embellished with shimmering crystals.
#3
Image source- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Rakul’s ivory lehenga made her look like an angel. The lehenga was adorned with intricate chikankari and mirror work, along with a long heavily worked veil
#4
Image source- FalguniShanePeacock’s Instagram
The sangeet night had Rakul dressed in a white and silver custom Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, heavily embellished with crystals, sequins, and Swarovski stones
#5
Image source- Arpita Mehta’s Instagram
#6
Rakul’s mehendi look oozed elegance in Arpita Mehta’s phulkari dual-tone ensemble, consisting of an embellished cape, corset blouse, and skirt
Image source- PapaDontPreach by Shubhika’s Instagram
Rakul’s Haldi Look was designed by ‘Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika’. Rakul ditched a classic yellow outfit for this jungle-printed lehenga paired with a glass-beaded choli
#7
Image source- Rakul Preet’s instagram
Rakul’s icy-blue dress, adorned with furry ruffles on a beige base is a perfect pick for a late-night function
#8
Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram
Rakul shared a glimpse of her choosing sneakers for her wedding functions, prioritizing comfort over fashion
#9
Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram
A happy bride is the prettiest! Rakul exuded timeless elegance and charm on her big day
#10
