Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

March 04, 2024

Rakul Preet’s beautiful wedding looks

Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on 21st February 2024 and looked stunning in these beautiful pictures

#1

Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram

Rakul joined the Bollywood bride bandwagon in a pastel embellished lehenga, designed by Tarun Tahilani

#2

Image source- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Rakul looked beautiful, graceful, and elegant in this modern yet timeless lehenga, embellished with shimmering crystals.

#3

Image source- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Rakul’s ivory lehenga made her look like an angel. The lehenga was adorned with intricate chikankari and mirror work, along with a long heavily worked veil 

#4

Image source- FalguniShanePeacock’s Instagram

The sangeet night had Rakul dressed in a white and silver custom Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, heavily embellished with crystals, sequins, and Swarovski stones

#5

Image source- Arpita Mehta’s Instagram

#6

Rakul’s mehendi look oozed elegance in Arpita Mehta’s phulkari dual-tone ensemble, consisting of an embellished cape, corset blouse, and skirt

Image source- PapaDontPreach by Shubhika’s Instagram

Rakul’s Haldi Look was designed by ‘Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika’. Rakul ditched a classic yellow outfit for this jungle-printed lehenga paired with a glass-beaded choli 

#7

Image source- Rakul Preet’s instagram

Rakul’s icy-blue dress, adorned with furry ruffles on a beige base is a perfect pick for a late-night function

#8

Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram

Rakul shared a glimpse of her choosing sneakers for her wedding functions, prioritizing comfort over fashion

#9

Image source- Rakul Preet’s Instagram

A happy bride is the prettiest! Rakul exuded timeless elegance and charm on her big day

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here