pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Rakul Preet's impeccable looks
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet is a perfect proposition of elegance and style in this beautiful 3D embroidered sequins gown inspired by the calony of coral reef
Dazzling
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
A red floral tiered crop top with flounce sleeves can add a casual summer vibe to even the most formal pieces, say this white high-waisted, flared pants
Floral fun
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looked breathtaking in red co-ord set featuring a ruffled bustier top and embellished skirt. She paired her outfit with multiple rings, big earrings and bangles
Stunner
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
A white top with cut-out details and a metallic blue mini skirt with an asymmetrical hemline? Why not, asks Rakul!
Casual-chic
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress went for a white crop top with a corset-like bodice and styled it with a matching high-waisted, bodycon skirt
Sharp and structured
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Denim love
With every look, Rakul proves that casuals too, can look utterly stylish as here in this pink halter neck top paired with edgy blue and white ripped jeans
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She looks incredibly sensuous in this pink bodycon dress with ruched details and beaded straps
Sensual
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Add a jolt of zest to your wardrobe by going for a strapless yellow mini dress with ruched details, like the diva
Yellow cheer
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Runway 34 actress knows that a white halter neck blazer-style top and matching pleated skirt will make for the chicest combination
Boss babe
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Lastly, rocking the season's biggest trend, she went for a denim corset top and styled it with high-rise straight-cut denims
Denim co-ords
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.