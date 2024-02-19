Heading 3

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Rakul Preet's impeccable looks

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet is a perfect proposition of elegance and style in this beautiful 3D embroidered sequins gown inspired by the calony of coral reef

Dazzling

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

A red floral tiered crop top with flounce sleeves can add a casual summer vibe to even the most formal pieces, say this white high-waisted, flared pants

Floral fun

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul looked breathtaking in red co-ord set featuring a ruffled bustier top and embellished skirt. She paired her outfit with multiple rings, big earrings and bangles

Stunner

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

A white top with cut-out details and a metallic blue mini skirt with an asymmetrical hemline? Why not, asks Rakul!

Casual-chic

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress went for a white crop top with a corset-like bodice and styled it with a matching high-waisted, bodycon skirt

Sharp and structured

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Denim love

With every look, Rakul proves that casuals too, can look utterly stylish as here in this pink halter neck top paired with edgy blue and white ripped jeans

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She looks incredibly sensuous in this pink bodycon dress with ruched details and beaded straps

Sensual

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Add a jolt of zest to your wardrobe by going for a strapless yellow mini dress with ruched details, like the diva

Yellow cheer

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Runway 34 actress knows that a white halter neck blazer-style top and matching pleated skirt will make for the chicest combination

Boss babe

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Lastly, rocking the season's biggest trend, she went for a denim corset top and styled it with high-rise straight-cut denims

Denim co-ords

