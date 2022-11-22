Rakul Preet’s lovely lehenga collection 

Rakul Preet picked a magnificent peach lehenga featuring golden work all over with a strappy blouse. the actress went for dark brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and coral lip shade.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh once aced a beautiful sand and green tiered skirt paired with a hand-embroidered pearl drop blouse and slim dupatta. She picked subtle makeup and earrings and bangles.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks ethereal in a floral-printed lehenga set. She teamed the outfit from the shelves of Sana Barreja, with a statement choker, dewy makeup, and centre-parted straight hair.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph in black sequinned lehenga and bralette by designer Sawan Gandhi's clothing label.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet paired an ivory red sleeveless bralette with an ivory white embroidered lehenga. She slayed ethnic fashion goals with her look.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul brings the much-needed raunchiness in this smoking hot and alluring photo as she poses in her sexy floral blouse with plunging neckline.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet picked an ivory-white silk lehenga and accessorised her look in an oxidized neck choker and left her tresses open in soft wavy curls.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet picked a beige-toned lehenga set with beautiful mirror work and opted for heavy neckpiece to add finesse to her ethnic look. With subtle makeup and her hair styled in waves, she won our hearts.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is the queen of ethnic looks. She wore a blue and white floral lehenga, with soft curls tresses, subtle make up and looked beautiful as always
