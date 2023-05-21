pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 21, 2023
Rakul Preet's suit up diary
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh rocks a colour-blocked pant-suit in a lavender and lime green shade
Colour block
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The actress seems to be a showstopper as she glows in a dual-toned three-piece outfit
Dual-toned
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul shows her smoking avatar in a hot pink bralette with a cropped blazer and a mini skirt
Hot Pink
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh slays in a Zebra print blazer and wide leg pants. She serves fashion goals!
Zebra print
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The Chhatriwali actress looks extremely hot and irresistible in an all-red pantsuit. She exudes boss lady vibes
Irresistible
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul pulled off a stunning pastel yellow colour blazer skirt set with a white netted top. It’s a classy combo!
Pastel Yellow
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The Doctor G actress shells out some major boss lady vibes in this oversized pant suit look
Boss lady
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks damn chic in a white pantsuit paired with a sparkly blue turtleneck top
Chic
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The Thank God actress looks elegant as she poses in a baby pink two-piece pant-suit
Baby Pink
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul looks ultra-chic in a white pantsuit and an underwired bralette beneath it
White
