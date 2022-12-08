DEC 08, 2022
Image: Kamal Haasan Twitter
Kamal Haasan defined age in a customised white formal shirt, black suit and matching tie by designer Manish Malhotra
70 at age but 16
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan looks super handsome in a brown coloured suit paired up with blue shirt and matching shoes
Handsome as ever
Image: Jr NTR instagram
Jr NTR shows black is an all time classic in a formal suit with embroidery design and matching shoes
Defines classy in black and white
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
This is one of the best looks that made fans instantly weak on their knees. Dulquer Salmaan wore white shirt with a blue suit and a black bowtie
A treat to eyes
Image: Varun Tej instagram
Varun Tej's look in a three-piece suit is a lesson on doing minimal right in the hottest way possible
Minimal yet super hot
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda kept it classic in a custom-made three-piece suit with a constructed ivory shawl lapel jacket
Style king
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran is a treat for sore eyes in a suit. The actor looks like a true star, decked up in a beige suit and statement accessories
Fine gentleman
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash is a master of wearing suits right. He carries the three piece suit in best way possible, and adds his aura, signature style of beard and long tresses
Master of suit
