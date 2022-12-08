Heading 3

Ram Charan to Vijay: Men in Suit

Priyanka Goud

DEC 08, 2022

Image: Kamal Haasan Twitter

Kamal Haasan defined age in a customised white formal shirt, black suit and matching tie by designer Manish Malhotra

70 at age but 16

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan looks super handsome in a brown coloured suit paired up with blue shirt and matching shoes

Handsome as ever

Image: Jr NTR instagram

Jr NTR shows black is an all time classic in a formal suit with embroidery design and matching shoes

Defines classy in black and white

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

This is one of the best looks that made fans instantly weak on their knees. Dulquer Salmaan wore white shirt with a blue suit and a black bowtie

A treat to eyes

Image: Varun Tej instagram

Varun Tej's look in a three-piece suit is a lesson on doing minimal right in the hottest way possible

Minimal yet super hot

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda kept it classic in a custom-made three-piece suit with a constructed ivory shawl lapel jacket

Style king

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a treat for sore eyes in a suit. The actor looks like a true star, decked up in a beige suit and statement accessories

Fine gentleman

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash is a master of wearing suits right. He carries the three piece suit in best way possible, and adds his aura, signature style of beard and long tresses

Master of suit

