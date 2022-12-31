DEC 31, 2022

Heading 3

Ram Charan's expensive watch collection

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

It is no secret that Ram Charan is a man of taste who always manages to garner eyeballs whenever he makes an appearance on or off the screen.

The man of impeccable taste

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan owns a Patek Phillipe Nautilus which is believed to be worth around Rs 1.25 Crore including taxes.

Patek Phillipe Nautilus Chronograph

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

His collection further includes a black colored Hublot King Power Limited Edition, priced at around Rs 18 Lakhs.

Hublot King Power Limited Edition 

Image: Upasana Instagram

The RRR star has been seen wearing a Richard Mille RM029, which is reported to cost over Rs 1.5 crores.

Richard Mille RM029

Image: Upasana Instagram

Check out this Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix worth around Rs 1.25 Crores after the import charges.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix 

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan had to pay around Rs 22 Lakhs for his navy blue Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

His exquisite watch collection also includes Rolex Yacht-Master II, which costs around Rs 13 Lakhs.

Rolex Yacht-Master II 

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The actor was also seen wearing a Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch which is priced close to Rs 3 crore.

Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The Magadheera star has 30 expensive watches in his collection and the actor also loves to gift luxury watches to his friends.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Not just watches, but Ram Charan also has tremendous taste in clothes as well. The Acharya is always seen giving fashion goals.

A fashion icon

