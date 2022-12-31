DEC 31, 2022
Ram Charan's expensive watch collection
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
It is no secret that Ram Charan is a man of taste who always manages to garner eyeballs whenever he makes an appearance on or off the screen.
The man of impeccable taste
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan owns a Patek Phillipe Nautilus which is believed to be worth around Rs 1.25 Crore including taxes.
Patek Phillipe Nautilus Chronograph
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
His collection further includes a black colored Hublot King Power Limited Edition, priced at around Rs 18 Lakhs.
Hublot King Power Limited Edition
Image: Upasana Instagram
The RRR star has been seen wearing a Richard Mille RM029, which is reported to cost over Rs 1.5 crores.
Richard Mille RM029
Image: Upasana Instagram
Check out this Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix worth around Rs 1.25 Crores after the import charges.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan had to pay around Rs 22 Lakhs for his navy blue Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
His exquisite watch collection also includes Rolex Yacht-Master II, which costs around Rs 13 Lakhs.
Rolex Yacht-Master II
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The actor was also seen wearing a Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch which is priced close to Rs 3 crore.
Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The Magadheera star has 30 expensive watches in his collection and the actor also loves to gift luxury watches to his friends.
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Not just watches, but Ram Charan also has tremendous taste in clothes as well. The Acharya is always seen giving fashion goals.
A fashion icon
