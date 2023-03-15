Ram Charan's fashion statement
Ram Charan shared a picture of him looking elegant in a black long coat and a pair of goggles
Elegant as always
He poses cool with his wife in a printed t-shirt, white pants, and stylish yellow sneakers
Chic style
Ram Charan wore this stylish set of black formals and accessorized the whole look with a cool pair of aviators
Going formal
Ram Charan shows off his casual fashion game with an abrasive jacket pulled over a white t-shirt
Casual game
This all-beige outfit paired with white sneakers gives away autumn vibes
Serial poser
The South Indian star shares a smiling picture with his mother in a unique traditional ensemble
Traditional with a twist
This red and white striped shirt with an intense look is all the style inspiration you need
Stylish look
Who doesn’t want to see Ram Charan in a dashing black kurta?
Classic traditionals
Ram Charan has a subtle sense of style. Take a look at him in this collared blue t-shirt with long sleeves
Subtle style
Watch him pull off a brown suede jacket on a black ensemble with effortless ease
Effortlessly fashionable
