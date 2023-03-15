Heading 3

Ram Charan's fashion statement

 Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 15, 2023

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan shared a picture of him looking elegant in a black long coat and a pair of goggles

Elegant as always

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

He poses cool with his wife in a printed t-shirt, white pants, and stylish yellow sneakers

Chic style

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan wore this stylish set of black formals and accessorized the whole look with a cool pair of aviators

Going formal

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan shows off his casual fashion game with an abrasive jacket pulled over a white t-shirt

Casual game

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

This all-beige outfit paired with white sneakers gives away autumn vibes

Serial poser

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

The South Indian star shares a smiling picture with his mother in a unique traditional ensemble

Traditional with a twist

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

This red and white striped shirt with an intense look is all the style inspiration you need

Stylish look

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Who doesn’t want to see Ram Charan in a dashing black kurta?

Classic traditionals

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan has a subtle sense of style. Take a look at him in this collared blue t-shirt with long sleeves

Subtle style

Source: Ram Charan Instagram

Watch him pull off a brown suede jacket on a black ensemble with effortless ease

Effortlessly fashionable

