Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 12, 2023

Ram Charan's impressive shirt collection

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan has established a name for himself as a fashionista in the industry with some impressive choices of attire. Today, let us take a look at some of his shirt collections

The ultimate fashionista

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Take a look at the Tollywood star in his
Rs 1,73,326 Dolce&Gabbana zebra print shirt

Zebra print

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Ram Charan kept his travel look basic in a checkered shirt and jeans as he got clicked at the airport

Checkered Shirt

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Mega Power Star made a lot of heads turn in his off-duty look in a stylish green shirt and blue trousers

The off-duty look

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Take a look at this smoldering photo of Ram Charan in a red and white checkered shirt with a beard and mustache

Ruggedly handsome

The Rangasthalam star wore a crisp white shirt as he celebrated the birthday of his better half, Upasana

Image: Upasana Instagram

Precious

Image: Upasana Instagram

He posed with his wife Upasana in a brown shirt and black trousers as the couple got clicked during Christmas 2021

Christmas Diaries!

The star donned a white shirt with a playful patch detailing as he posed with his better half Upasana

The travel look 

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The Acharya star twinned with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi in white shirts in this memorable picture

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Twinning in white

Once again, the father and son duo managed to garner eyeballs in matching attires as the Mega Power star looked all handsome in a dark green shirt

Image: Ram Charan Instagram 

The stylish duo

