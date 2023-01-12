JAN 12, 2023
Ram Charan's impressive shirt collection
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan has established a name for himself as a fashionista in the industry with some impressive choices of attire. Today, let us take a look at some of his shirt collections
The ultimate fashionista
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Take a look at the Tollywood star in his
Rs 1,73,326 Dolce&Gabbana zebra print shirt
Zebra print
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Ram Charan kept his travel look basic in a checkered shirt and jeans as he got clicked at the airport
Checkered Shirt
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The Mega Power Star made a lot of heads turn in his off-duty look in a stylish green shirt and blue trousers
The off-duty look
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Take a look at this smoldering photo of Ram Charan in a red and white checkered shirt with a beard and mustache
Ruggedly handsome
The Rangasthalam star wore a crisp white shirt as he celebrated the birthday of his better half, Upasana
Image: Upasana Instagram
Precious
Image: Upasana Instagram
He posed with his wife Upasana in a brown shirt and black trousers as the couple got clicked during Christmas 2021
Christmas Diaries!
The star donned a white shirt with a playful patch detailing as he posed with his better half Upasana
The travel look
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The Acharya star twinned with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi in white shirts in this memorable picture
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Twinning in white
Once again, the father and son duo managed to garner eyeballs in matching attires as the Mega Power star looked all handsome in a dark green shirt
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The stylish duo
