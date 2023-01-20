JAN 20, 2023
Ram Charan's love for kurtas
All Ram Charan fans swear by his impeccable sense of style and they also keep a keen eye on his every appearance.
Impeccable sense of style
Time and again the RRR actor has given us cues on how to nail an ethnic look. Here are some of his most stylish looks in a kurta.
Nailing the ethnic look
Doesn't he look dapper in this purple-striped kurta and black denim as he poses with his better half, Upasana?
Posing with lady love
He opted to dazzle in a blue and pink striped kurta as he joined the wedding festivities of his sister-in-law, Anushpala.
Wedding shenanigans
Ram Charan looked stylish yet comfortable in a black kurta and pajama as he got clicked with Amitabh Bachchan.
Fanboy moment
Here is a picture of the Tollywood heartthrob with his pet on the sets of his action entertainer, Acharya.
Work mode on
Ram Charan looked all handsome in a black kurta and pajama set in this couple picture with wife Upasana.
Couple goals
Take a look at this happy family picture of Ram Charan and Upasana in an ethnic avatar during dussehra 2021
Dussehra festivities
The Acharya actor is all smiles in a white kurta as he poses with one of his team members for a happy pic.
Team effort
He made a statement in a black kurta and pajama during the Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021.
Republic Day celebration
