Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 20, 2023

Ram Charan's love for kurtas

Image: Upasana Instagram

All Ram Charan fans swear by his impeccable sense of style and they also keep a keen eye on his every appearance. 

Impeccable sense of style

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Time and again the RRR actor has given us cues on how to nail an ethnic look. Here are some of his most stylish looks in a kurta.

Nailing the ethnic look

Image: Upasana Instagram

Doesn't he look dapper in this purple-striped kurta and black denim as he poses with his better half, Upasana?

Posing with lady love

mage: Upasana Instagram

He opted to dazzle in a blue and pink striped kurta as he joined the wedding festivities of his sister-in-law, Anushpala.

Wedding shenanigans

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan looked stylish yet comfortable in a black kurta and pajama as he got clicked with Amitabh Bachchan.

Fanboy moment

Here is a picture of the Tollywood heartthrob with his pet on the sets of his action entertainer, Acharya.

AImage: Upasana Instagram

Work mode on

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan looked all handsome in a black kurta and pajama set in this couple picture with wife Upasana.

Couple goals

Take a look at this happy family picture of Ram Charan and Upasana in an ethnic avatar during dussehra 2021

Dussehra festivities

Image: Upasana Instagram

The Acharya actor is all smiles in a white kurta as he poses with one of his team members for a happy pic.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Team effort

He made a statement in a black kurta and pajama during the Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2021.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Republic Day celebration

