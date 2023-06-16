pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 16, 2023
Ram Pothineni’s poised style
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The Devadasu debutant looks alluring in this cream kurta pajama. Tan shoes and a shawl complete his look
Cream crush
The Jagadam protagonist has given a playful twist to his professional style by adorning this blue printed shirt
Quirky shirt
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The Ready actor is looking sinful in this all-black ensemble. Messy hair and black glares complete his look
Black Knight
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
Devilish white
The Ongole Githa artist has put the heat to shame in this poised attire. The white blazer is a refreshing twist to the all-black look
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The Shivam star has captured the attention of his fans in this all-denim attire. The simplicity of this look is its highlight
Denim Delight
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The iSmart Shankar hero is hitting fashion hard in this casual look. The pop of red to the otherwise neutral look is noteworthy
Chic casuals
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
Pothineni looks comfy yet ready for a coffee date in this grey t-shirt. Messy hair makes him look absolutely dreamy
Coffee date
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The Red protagonist looks charming in this casual yet well-put-together outfit. The tan shirt suits him well
Tantalizing tan
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The Warriorr actor looks captivating in this purple kurta and jeans. He looks all set to rock the festive vibe
Ethnic aesthetics
Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account
The Maska fame is swaying hearts in this grey and white striped formal attire. White sneakers and his trademark work elevate his look
Fine formal
