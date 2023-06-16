Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 16, 2023

Ram Pothineni’s poised style 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The Devadasu debutant looks alluring in this cream kurta pajama. Tan shoes and a shawl complete his look 

Cream crush 


The Jagadam protagonist has given a playful twist to his professional style by adorning this blue printed shirt 

Quirky shirt 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The Ready actor is looking sinful in this all-black ensemble. Messy hair and black glares complete his look 

Black Knight

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

Devilish white 

The Ongole Githa artist has put the heat to shame in this poised attire. The white blazer is a refreshing twist to the all-black look 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The Shivam star has captured the attention of his fans in this all-denim attire. The simplicity of this look is its highlight 

Denim Delight 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The iSmart Shankar hero is hitting fashion hard in this casual look. The pop of red to the otherwise neutral look is noteworthy 

 Chic casuals

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

Pothineni looks comfy yet ready for a coffee date in this grey t-shirt. Messy hair makes him look absolutely dreamy 

 Coffee date

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The Red protagonist looks charming in this casual yet well-put-together outfit. The tan shirt suits him well

Tantalizing tan 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The Warriorr actor looks captivating in this purple kurta and jeans. He looks all set to rock the festive vibe 

Ethnic aesthetics 

Image: Ram Pothineni’s Instagram account 

The Maska fame is swaying hearts in this grey and white striped formal attire. White sneakers and his trademark work elevate his look 

Fine formal 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here