Fashion

Rishika Shah

April 14, 2022

Heading 3

Ranbir & Alia’s most stylish moments 

Traditional Goals

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir and Alia flawlessly complemented each other in traditional outfits. Alia wore a green anarkali and Ranbir chose a Modi coat

While Ranbir chose a soft pastel pink kurta for a Puja, Alia opted for a bright yellow salwar suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Perfect In Indian

Ranbir and Alia were smitten by each other at Diwali as the former opted for a navy blue Kurta and the latter wore a purple Sabyasachi lehenga

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Diwali Love

Ranbir rocked a peacock blue bandhgala, while Alia looked stunning in an embellished grey and pink lehenga at a wedding

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Wedding Guests

Neon & White

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

While Alia made heads turn in a neon green lehenga, Ranbir kept it classic in a white sherwani at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

Video: Pinkvilla

For a casual airport look, RK opted for an olive green sweatshirt while Alia chose an all-black look

Casual Look

Video: Pinkvilla

Alia opted for a solid monotone white on white look for a dinner date, on the other hand, her beau chose a printed shirt

Solids & Prints

Video: Pinkvilla

For a brunch look, Alia chose a pastel midi dress while RK opted for a denim jacket teamed with chinos

Brunch Date

Video: Pinkvilla

Alia kept her airport fashion casual yet chic in an oversized half-and-half jacket while Ranbir kept it simple in a black tee

Airport Fashion

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's most iconic ethnic looks

Click Here