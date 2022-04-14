Fashion
Rishika Shah
April 14, 2022
Ranbir & Alia’s most stylish moments
Traditional Goals
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir and Alia flawlessly complemented each other in traditional outfits. Alia wore a green anarkali and Ranbir chose a Modi coat
While Ranbir chose a soft pastel pink kurta for a Puja, Alia opted for a bright yellow salwar suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Perfect In Indian
Ranbir and Alia were smitten by each other at Diwali as the former opted for a navy blue Kurta and the latter wore a purple Sabyasachi lehenga
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Diwali Love
Ranbir rocked a peacock blue bandhgala, while Alia looked stunning in an embellished grey and pink lehenga at a wedding
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Wedding Guests
Neon & White
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
While Alia made heads turn in a neon green lehenga, Ranbir kept it classic in a white sherwani at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding
Video: Pinkvilla
For a casual airport look, RK opted for an olive green sweatshirt while Alia chose an all-black look
Casual Look
Video: Pinkvilla
Alia opted for a solid monotone white on white look for a dinner date, on the other hand, her beau chose a printed shirt
Solids & Prints
Video: Pinkvilla
For a brunch look, Alia chose a pastel midi dress while RK opted for a denim jacket teamed with chinos
Brunch Date
Video: Pinkvilla
Alia kept her airport fashion casual yet chic in an oversized half-and-half jacket while Ranbir kept it simple in a black tee
Airport Fashion
