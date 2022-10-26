Heading 3

Ranbir-Alia's
airport fashion

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Photo: Pinkvilla

Casual and cute

Ranbir Kapoor wore a deep blue t-shirt and blue denim pants, whereas Alia Bhatt donned a mini dress that featured colourful teddy prints. 

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it cool

Ranbir Kapoor rocked a maroon co-ord set, while Alia Bhatt wore baggy jeans, green and white tie-dye jacket over a blue ribbed crop top.

Photo: Pinkvilla

Returning from their London vacay

Ranbir wore a colourful jacket paired with a cap, while Alia sported a blush pink tank top with matching pants and a long jacket. 

Photo: Pinkvilla

Strutting in style

Alia wore white crop top, which she matched with olive green joggers and jacket set. Ranbir sported a blue checkered shirt and a blue jacket.

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shades of blue

Ranbir wore a dark blue jacket with matching t-shirt and denim, while Alia stunned in knee length dress which she paired with denim jacket.

Photo: Pinkvilla

Love for co-ords

Alia chose a bright fuchsia pink pair of jogger pants and a matching sweatshirt, while Ranbir opted for an all-black look.

Photo: Pinkvilla

Adorable pair

Alia Bhatt wore a fawn maxi dress, while Ranbir Kapoor opted for a grey t-shirt, distressed jeans and a beige jacket.

Photo: Pinkvilla

Athleisure run 

Alia wore a white t-shirt and black pants paired. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a black sweatshirt and track pants.

Photo: Pinkvilla

Style on point

Ranbir Kapoor rocked a denim-on-denim look, while Alia Bhatt wore a mint green top with lime green pants and a neutral-toned jacket. 

Photo: Pinkvilla

Twinning and winning

Alia wore a grey trench coat on a khaki green top and trousers, while Ranbir sported a grey tee that was layered up with a jacket. 

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here