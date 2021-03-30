Versatile Style
Ranbir Kapoor's
Ranbir Kapoor in label Transit keeps things casual yet stylish. And boy, we are clean bowled!
In this beige and black striped kurta by Rohit Bal, Ranbir looked his dapper best. A bandhgala jacket upped his style quotient
Yet again, Ranbir served us some major ethnic goals in this bespoke light pink kurta from Curato
He pulled off another ethnic look in this tailor-made churidar kurta set and matched the outfit with a buttoned jacket to complete the look
RK channelled his inner bad boy vibes in this statement round-neck tee and slim-fit denim. Black aviators amped up his simple look
For an award show, Ranbir opted for a custom-made Tom Ford suit and boy, we couldn’t take our eyes off him!
His love for churidar kurta and aviators is infinite. And we have all the proof right here!
For Armaan Jain’s reception, Ranbir wore a bespoke shiny blue kurta by Sabyasachi and wowed us with his charm
The Rockstar actor also loves to experiment with his looks. He sports this multicolour knitwear with so much ease
Time and again, Ranbir has proven that he is one of the best-dressed men in Bollywood and we can’t agree more!
