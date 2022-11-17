Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor's
 Airport looks

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Ranbir Kapoor donned a full-sleeved black sweatshirt and matched it with black baggy pants. 

All black everything

Ranbir Kapoor wore a black jacket and grey pants. He also sported a black beanie to complete his look.

Uber-stylish

Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue shirt, which was layered with a white pullover and a cream-coloured jacket. 

Casual-cool look

Ranbir Kapoor was seen clad in a white hoodie which he paired with matching white jeans and shoes. 

A white affair

Ranbir Kapoor sported a black long-sleeve tee along with a sleeveless jacket and light grey coloured jeans. 

Airport fashion

Ranbir Kapoor wore a basic round-neck T-shirt and paired it with camouflage pants.

Hello handsome

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt which he paired with blue jacket and denims. 

Exudes charm

Ranbir Kapoor wore a pastel t-shirt with a white jacket and matched it with white jogger pants.

Keeping it sporty

Ranbir Kapoor looked charming as he wore a coordinated outfit that was coloured in a wine hue.

Keeping it cool with Alia Bhatt

For his airport look, Ranbir Kapoor wore a grey coordinate set that featured a long-sleeved sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Comfy combo of grey

