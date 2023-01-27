Ranbir Kapoor’s
casual looks
JAN 27, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
He is posing for the camera wearing a cool printed sweatshirt
Print lover
Image: Pinkvilla
He is mostly spotted in t-shirts, which we are guessing is his comfort zone
Collar tee
Image: Pinkvilla
He has styled his kurta with shoes and Nehru jacket
Fusion
Image: Pinkvilla
Put on this cool t-shirt for a chilly evening
Chilling
Image: Pinkvilla
He has opted for Army jacket on a white colour sweatshirt
Airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
He believes in simple dressing as in this picture
Simple
Image: Pinkvilla
His fashion game is always on point as he was spotted in a white tee and loose shirt outside airport
Fashion game
Image: Pinkvilla
He surely loves denim a little more
Denim
Image: Pinkvilla
He has completed his casual look with cool shades
Serious man
