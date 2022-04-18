Fashion

P R Gayathri

April 18, 2022

Heading 3

Ranbir Kapoor's chic style

Wedding-ready style

Image: Pinkvilla

You can’t think of timeless pieces without black and white. The monochrome mania was born to stay and no wardrobe wouldn’t be perfect without one such number

Ranbir styled his maroon silk kurta with an embroidered sherwani that came with an asymmetrical hemline and white churidar. This kicky and wedding-perfect look was completed with polished black shoes and black aviators

Image: Pinkvilla

Suave man

For days when you want to ooze a striking vibe, go for a blue kurta designed with stripes like Ranbir. To finish the eye-catching look, seal it with beige pants, a white Nehru jacket, aviators, and forest green suede shoes

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual yet cool

Ranbir looked classy with Alia Bhatt in his white sherwani which was worn over a knee-length matching kurta and partnered with black pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Sherwani style

The showstopper

Image: Pinkvilla

If a wedding reception is on your schedule, bookmark this look. The Manish Malhotra outfit entailed a flowy white kurta and matching trousers

Image: Pinkvilla

Ever versatile, comfy, and irresistibly charming, the Jagga Jasoos actor posed beside Gauri Khan all dressed up cute in a pink kurta which he paired with a white churidar

Cosy desi casuals

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir donned a silver kurta which was layered up with a printed Nehru jacket. Swearing by another top-notch move, he sealed his ethnic ensemble with grey pants, a watch, and black shoes

Glam grey game

Image: Pinkvilla

Velvet fabric is always a champion no matter what category it falls under. Pants, coats, or anything, they’re everything luxe and chic. Ranbir wrapped his look with a tee, jeans and contrasting yellow-hued shoes that seem to agree with his sunglasses

Dapper look

Image: Pinkvilla

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani picked out a cardigan made with a patchwork of shirts and ripped jeans made for a not-so-regular style

Airport style

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir’s camouflage pants and printed tee counted on a denim jacket that had the look of a hoodie with that little grey detail

Travel style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Wedding hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt

Click Here