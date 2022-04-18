Fashion
P R Gayathri
April 18, 2022
Heading 3
Ranbir Kapoor's chic style
Wedding-ready style
Image: Pinkvilla
You can’t think of timeless pieces without black and white. The monochrome mania was born to stay and no wardrobe wouldn’t be perfect without one such number
Ranbir styled his maroon silk kurta with an embroidered sherwani that came with an asymmetrical hemline and white churidar. This kicky and wedding-perfect look was completed with polished black shoes and black aviators
Image: Pinkvilla
Suave man
For days when you want to ooze a striking vibe, go for a blue kurta designed with stripes like Ranbir. To finish the eye-catching look, seal it with beige pants, a white Nehru jacket, aviators, and forest green suede shoes
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual yet cool
Ranbir looked classy with Alia Bhatt in his white sherwani which was worn over a knee-length matching kurta and partnered with black pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Sherwani style
The showstopper
Image: Pinkvilla
If a wedding reception is on your schedule, bookmark this look. The Manish Malhotra outfit entailed a flowy white kurta and matching trousers
Image: Pinkvilla
Ever versatile, comfy, and irresistibly charming, the Jagga Jasoos actor posed beside Gauri Khan all dressed up cute in a pink kurta which he paired with a white churidar
Cosy desi casuals
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir donned a silver kurta which was layered up with a printed Nehru jacket. Swearing by another top-notch move, he sealed his ethnic ensemble with grey pants, a watch, and black shoes
Glam grey game
Image: Pinkvilla
Velvet fabric is always a champion no matter what category it falls under. Pants, coats, or anything, they’re everything luxe and chic. Ranbir wrapped his look with a tee, jeans and contrasting yellow-hued shoes that seem to agree with his sunglasses
Dapper look
Image: Pinkvilla
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani picked out a cardigan made with a patchwork of shirts and ripped jeans made for a not-so-regular style
Airport style
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir’s camouflage pants and printed tee counted on a denim jacket that had the look of a hoodie with that little grey detail
Travel style
