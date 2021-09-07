sepptember 07, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor’s dashing desi looks
For one of the Lakme Fashion Week shows, Ranbir had picked out a classy brown kurta with olive green weave work and teamed it with a knit Nehru jacket
During the promotion of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, he looked suave in a full-sleeve grey kurta, a dark blue half-sleeve jacket and black churidar pants
The actor exuded major royal vibes in a black kurta with intricate white floral work and a pair of white bottoms
For the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Ranbir looked charming in a beige and black striped kurta and a white half-sleeve jacket
His desi look in a dapper blue kurta by Sabyasachi remains one of our favourites of all time
To celebrate Durga Puja, he wore an elegant pink kurta with fine thread work all over it
His clean and tidy look in a Kunal Rawal outfit for a wedding surely has our heart!
For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception, he ditched the tuxedo for a classic black and white traditional look
To ring in Ganesh Chaturthi, he chose to wear a pastel blue kurta with matching churidar pants and a buttoned jacket
While posing with friends and family, Ranbir ensures that his look in a printed round-neck kurta and black bottoms is on point!
For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and fashion, follow Pinkvilla