sepptember 07, 2021


Ranbir Kapoor’s dashing desi looks 

For one of the Lakme Fashion Week shows, Ranbir had picked out a classy brown kurta with olive green weave work and teamed it with a knit Nehru jacket

During the promotion of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, he looked suave in a full-sleeve grey kurta, a dark blue half-sleeve jacket and black churidar pants

The actor exuded major royal vibes in a black kurta with intricate white floral work and a pair of white bottoms

For the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Ranbir looked charming in a beige and black striped kurta and a white half-sleeve jacket

His desi look in a dapper blue kurta by Sabyasachi remains one of our favourites of all time

To celebrate Durga Puja, he wore an elegant pink kurta with fine thread work all over it

His clean and tidy look in a Kunal Rawal outfit for a wedding surely has our heart!

For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception, he ditched the tuxedo for a classic black and white traditional look

To ring in Ganesh Chaturthi, he chose to wear a pastel blue kurta with matching churidar pants and a buttoned jacket

While posing with friends and family, Ranbir ensures that his look in a printed round-neck kurta and black bottoms is on point!

