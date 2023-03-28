Heading 3

Ranveer Brar’s looks on Masterchef India

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAR 28, 2023

Ranveer Brar is a celebrity chef and television personality known for his unique style both in the kitchen and in his fashion choices

Celebrity Chef

His fashion style can be described as eclectic, bold and flamboyant, often incorporating bright colours, patterns, and textures

Bold Fashion

Tailored Suits

He is known for his love of tailored suits and jackets, often pairing them with colourful shirts and accessories

He is not afraid to take fashion risks, and his outfits often reflect his daring personality

Daring Personality

Ranveer's sense of style is a reflection of his confidence and outgoing personality

Confident 

His fashion choices show that he is unafraid to express himself and stand out from the crowd

Stands out of the crowd

Adding elements like a pocket square and subtle shoes to add glamour and drama to the outfit

Extra Elements

He has a set hairstyle and does not like experimenting with it

Hairstyle

He often goes for a monochrome style and pastel colours 

Monochrome

His fashion choices have made him a style icon in the culinary world

Culinary World

