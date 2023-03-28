Ranveer Brar’s looks on Masterchef India
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAR 28, 2023
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
Ranveer Brar is a celebrity chef and television personality known for his unique style both in the kitchen and in his fashion choices
Celebrity Chef
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
His fashion style can be described as eclectic, bold and flamboyant, often incorporating bright colours, patterns, and textures
Bold Fashion
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
Tailored Suits
He is known for his love of tailored suits and jackets, often pairing them with colourful shirts and accessories
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
He is not afraid to take fashion risks, and his outfits often reflect his daring personality
Daring Personality
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
Ranveer's sense of style is a reflection of his confidence and outgoing personality
Confident
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
His fashion choices show that he is unafraid to express himself and stand out from the crowd
Stands out of the crowd
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
Adding elements like a pocket square and subtle shoes to add glamour and drama to the outfit
Extra Elements
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
He has a set hairstyle and does not like experimenting with it
Hairstyle
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
He often goes for a monochrome style and pastel colours
Monochrome
Image- Ranveer Brar’s Instagram
His fashion choices have made him a style icon in the culinary world
Culinary World
