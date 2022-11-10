Ranveer-Deepika’s airport fashion
Prerna Verma
NOV 10, 2022
FASHION
Black and white combo
Ranveer looked dapper in a black checks tuxedo while Deepika stunned in a white coloured shirt and tie-around skirt. They indeed looked lovely together
The newlyweds
Deepika and Ranveer looked nothing less than royals in traditional attires as they arrived at the airport right after their wedding
Twinning in black
Ranveer and Deepika opted for comfortable clothing as they walked out of the airport hand in hand
The denim jacket fashion
Ranveer and Deepika wore the exact same combination and set couple airport fashion goals
Ranveer styled himself in a green coloured jacket while Deepika chose to play it safe in a black shimmery jacket
Winter fashion
Stylish tracksuits
Tracksuits are one of the most comfortable clothing for travel and Ranveer and Deepika chose to slay in colourful tracksuits
Comfort over style
Deepika slayed in an all-black outfit. She wore black joggers and paired them with a black tee while Ranveer wore a colourful track and paired it with a white tee and denim jacket
Beauties in black
Ranveer and Deepika seem to love black coloured outfits a lot. They were seen twinning in black yet again at the airport
The stylish couple
Deepika and Ranveer never fail to make heads turn with their fashion game
The funky look
Ranveer and Deepika are one adorable couple and never fail to set couple goals
