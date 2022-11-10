Heading 3

Ranveer-Deepika’s airport fashion

Prerna Verma

NOV 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Black and white combo

Ranveer looked dapper in a black checks tuxedo while Deepika stunned in a white coloured shirt and tie-around skirt. They indeed looked lovely together

The newlyweds

Deepika and Ranveer looked nothing less than royals in traditional attires as they arrived at the airport right after their wedding

Twinning in black

Ranveer and Deepika opted for comfortable clothing as they walked out of the airport hand in hand

The denim jacket fashion

Ranveer and Deepika wore the exact same combination and set couple airport fashion goals

Ranveer styled himself in a green coloured jacket while Deepika chose to play it safe in a black shimmery jacket

Winter fashion

Stylish tracksuits

Tracksuits are one of the most comfortable clothing for travel and Ranveer and Deepika chose to slay in colourful tracksuits

Comfort over style

Deepika slayed in an all-black outfit. She wore black joggers and paired them with a black tee while Ranveer wore a colourful track and paired it with a white tee and denim jacket

Beauties in black

Ranveer and Deepika seem to love black coloured outfits a lot. They were seen twinning in black yet again at the airport

The stylish couple

Deepika and Ranveer never fail to make heads turn with their fashion game

The funky look

Ranveer and Deepika are one adorable couple and never fail to set couple goals

