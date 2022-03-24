FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 24, 2022
Ranveer Singh is a fashion risktaker
Monochrome love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Ranveer Singh has become a force to reckon with thanks to his eclectic style of dressing
From ultra-chic monogram attire to colourful sweatshirt with zip placket on the front, bucket hat, and pink shoes, his style is ever-evolving
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Colour play
You can sport Ranveer from a mile away in this neon oversized checkered shirt worn over a pink flannel shirt and loose grey trousers
Street style
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Next, the actor opted for a Gucci co-ord set, but not in the way you might have expected! He wore a pink pineapple-printed shirt and shorts
Video: Pinkvilla
Fruit prints
Floral-embossed design
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
While a black jacket and matching pants may not look groundbreaking, but if it's Ranveer donning them, it certainly is!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
His outfits are always on the wacky side and it's a whole lot of fun to see him style them in unusual ways, such as this yellow shirt, blue trousers paired with a monogram jacket
Off-beat styling
Video: Pinkvilla
For Gully Boy's trailer launch, the stunner wore a purple hoodie and black pants with colorful patches. He topped it off with a yellow puffer jacket
Sporty edge
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
He killed it in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit comprising of a crew neck tee paired with monogram track pants and a black bomber jacket with NBA's logo
Fantastic
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Who really said shimmery numbers are reserved for women alone? Ranveer wore a black shiny blazer with a matching shirt and trousers
Bling on!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Keeping true to his off-beat style, the actor wore a grey and black checkered pantsuit and teamed it with a patterned shirt and a leather jacket
Layered up!
