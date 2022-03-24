FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 24, 2022

Ranveer Singh is a fashion risktaker

Monochrome love

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Ranveer Singh has become a force to reckon with thanks to his eclectic style of dressing

From ultra-chic monogram attire to colourful sweatshirt with zip placket on the front, bucket hat, and pink shoes, his style is ever-evolving

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Colour play

You can sport Ranveer from a mile away in this neon oversized checkered shirt worn over a pink flannel shirt and loose grey trousers

Street style

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Next, the actor opted for a Gucci co-ord set, but not in the way you might have expected! He wore a pink pineapple-printed shirt and shorts

Video: Pinkvilla

Fruit prints

Floral-embossed design

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

While a black jacket and matching pants may not look groundbreaking, but if it's Ranveer donning them, it certainly is!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

His outfits are always on the wacky side and it's a whole lot of fun to see him style them in unusual ways, such as this yellow shirt, blue trousers paired with a monogram jacket

Off-beat styling

Video: Pinkvilla

For Gully Boy's trailer launch, the stunner wore a purple hoodie and black pants with colorful patches. He topped it off with a yellow puffer jacket

Sporty edge

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He killed it in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit comprising of a crew neck tee paired with monogram track pants and a black bomber jacket with NBA's logo

Fantastic

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Who really said shimmery numbers are reserved for women alone? Ranveer wore a black shiny blazer with a matching shirt and trousers

Bling on!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Keeping true to his off-beat style, the actor wore a grey and black checkered pantsuit and teamed it with a patterned shirt and a leather jacket

Layered up!

