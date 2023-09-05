Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 05, 2023

Ranveer Singh loves quirky prints 

In The Mood For Prints 

Always in the mood for some playfulness, Ranveer Singh gets his A-game rolling with this custom-made abstract printed three-piece set by Saaksha and Kinni

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram 

Bright Vibes 

Playful and bright, this printed coordinated combo served up some major eccentric fashion goals! 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Dapper In Prints 

Singh looked absolutely dapper in a Kanika Goyal Label's custom oversized printed mayday shirt and satin suit set

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Fun & Fantastic 

He donned a Casablanca reve de tennis shirt with short sleeves and lots of graphic print, making a strong case for quirky prints yet again!

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Wanderlust Prints 

Screaming everything ‘wanderlust’ is a Casablanca printed satin shirt that he pulled off smartly with grey trousers and a pastel pink hat

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Pop Of Colours 

Things just got spiffier as he posed in an abstract print Versace Medusa silk multi-coloured shirt paired off with blue jeans and orange sneakers

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Retro Prints 

Retro prints and Ranveer go hand-in-hand! Case in point, this yellow and orange floral printed shirt looked strikingly dapper with his striped crochet pants

Image: Ranveer Singh's instagram

Candy Prints 

Featuring all shades of candy and some eccentric prints, this co-ord set is what quirky dreams are made of! 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Funky Style 

Funky tropical prints in shades of bright pinks and greens are also his favourites among others

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram 

His love for quirky prints is yet again seen as he wears paired a strawberry print shirt with denim jeans 

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram 

Strawberry print 

