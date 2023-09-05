pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Ranveer Singh loves quirky prints
In The Mood For Prints
Always in the mood for some playfulness, Ranveer Singh gets his A-game rolling with this custom-made abstract printed three-piece set by Saaksha and Kinni
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Bright Vibes
Playful and bright, this printed coordinated combo served up some major eccentric fashion goals!
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Dapper In Prints
Singh looked absolutely dapper in a Kanika Goyal Label's custom oversized printed mayday shirt and satin suit set
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Fun & Fantastic
He donned a Casablanca reve de tennis shirt with short sleeves and lots of graphic print, making a strong case for quirky prints yet again!
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Wanderlust Prints
Screaming everything ‘wanderlust’ is a Casablanca printed satin shirt that he pulled off smartly with grey trousers and a pastel pink hat
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Pop Of Colours
Things just got spiffier as he posed in an abstract print Versace Medusa silk multi-coloured shirt paired off with blue jeans and orange sneakers
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Retro Prints
Retro prints and Ranveer go hand-in-hand! Case in point, this yellow and orange floral printed shirt looked strikingly dapper with his striped crochet pants
Image: Ranveer Singh's instagram
Candy Prints
Featuring all shades of candy and some eccentric prints, this co-ord set is what quirky dreams are made of!
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Funky Style
Funky tropical prints in shades of bright pinks and greens are also his favourites among others
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
His love for quirky prints is yet again seen as he wears paired a strawberry print shirt with denim jeans
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Strawberry print
