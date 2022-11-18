Heading 3

Ranveer Singh
loves Sabyasachi outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

A fan of Sabyasachi outfits, Ranveer Singh looks debonair in the designer’s embroidered jacket and a pair of black straight-fit trousers. 

Acing Men’s Fashion

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Making a brilliant case for florals and pastels, the actor rocks a pair of monochrome pink pants and a floral-print shirt.

Magnificent In Florals

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Sporting another statement collection from Sabyasachi's most recent 2022 edit, he looked flawless in an animal-printed shirt tucked with black trousers. 

Making Statements

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Perfect for the wedding season, his long-sleeved bandhgala with embroidered and sequined vintage floral patterns and maroon silk pants is worth bookmarking. 

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

The Padmaavat actor looked dapper in a signature Sabyasachi kurta with bandhgala details and a pair of churidar pants in red.

Dapper In Red 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

He rocked a classy Sabyasachi outfit that featured a statement-making coat in mismatched prints and the iconic Bengal Tiger Trophy belt.

Classy

Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram

Singh wore a pair of flared jacquard pants and a shiny silk shirt with open buttons and our jaws dropped! 

Jaw Dropping 

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He served a head-turning look in a feminine polka-dotted Sabyasachi blouse and shiny rainbow-coloured pants. 

Turning Heads

Image: Pinkvilla 

He served desi style goals at the airport in a white kurta-pajama set, a floral printed jacket, and beige mojaris. 

Traditional Airport
Look

Image: Pinkvilla 

Ranveer wore a monochrome ivory kurta set and teamed it with a glossy pink bandi jacket for a classic traditional look.

Flawless In Ivory

