Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
A fan of Sabyasachi outfits, Ranveer Singh looks debonair in the designer’s embroidered jacket and a pair of black straight-fit trousers.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Making a brilliant case for florals and pastels, the actor rocks a pair of monochrome pink pants and a floral-print shirt.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Sporting another statement collection from Sabyasachi's most recent 2022 edit, he looked flawless in an animal-printed shirt tucked with black trousers.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Perfect for the wedding season, his long-sleeved bandhgala with embroidered and sequined vintage floral patterns and maroon silk pants is worth bookmarking.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Padmaavat actor looked dapper in a signature Sabyasachi kurta with bandhgala details and a pair of churidar pants in red.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He rocked a classy Sabyasachi outfit that featured a statement-making coat in mismatched prints and the iconic Bengal Tiger Trophy belt.
Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram
Singh wore a pair of flared jacquard pants and a shiny silk shirt with open buttons and our jaws dropped!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
He served a head-turning look in a feminine polka-dotted Sabyasachi blouse and shiny rainbow-coloured pants.
Image: Pinkvilla
He served desi style goals at the airport in a white kurta-pajama set, a floral printed jacket, and beige mojaris.
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer wore a monochrome ivory kurta set and teamed it with a glossy pink bandi jacket for a classic traditional look.
