Ranveer Singh’s dapper pants collection JUNE 24, 2021
The undisputed icon of quirk, Ranveer Singh rocked these mauve loose-fit trousers with a black graphic-printed tee, animal print bucket hat and tinted glasses
Giving a unique twist to the sporty street-style look, he opted for a pair of beige slim fit pants with ruched details and a sleeveless tee
For an all-black look, Ranveer picked out a pair of black ripped jeans, a black round-neck tee and black wayfarers. A silver chain was his choice of accessory to finish off the look
Trust the ‘Bajirao of Bollywood’ to bring back old trends with an effortless ease! He has paired a blue Gucci t-shirt with a pair of retro bell-bottoms here
Striking the perfect balance between comfort and classics, Ranveer picked out plaid grey trousers and wore them with a basic white shirt and washed denim jacket
Channelling his inner rapper, Singh rocked the funky look in a pair of black corduroy baggy pants and a star-print shirt. He accessorised the outfit with a layered pearl necklace
Serving us with one of the most eccentric looks of all times, Ranveer sported a feminine polka-dotted Sabyasachi blouse and rainbow coloured shiny pants
Spotted with his lady-love at the airport, the actor twinned with her by wearing a pair of unconventional jeans that came with a flappy layer Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Seen in yet another eye-catching avatar, he had sported a loose mustard shirt with a deep V-neckline and a pair of golden oversized pants featuring intricate black patterns all over
And these sharp formal pants paired with a shiny blazer accentuated his fit frame in full light
