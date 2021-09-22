sept 22, 2021
Ranveer Singh’s kookiest formal looks
In a gorgeous Versace jacket featuring the Seven Vessels print in bright hues, Ranveer Singh offered the world a visual treat of luxury and decadence together!
For the Filmfare Awards 2020, he wore a black jacket with glittery puffed shoulder pads and nailed the look like a boss!
Making a strong case for a shiny suit, the actor wore a classy brocade blazer with an unusual collar over a black turtleneck and well-tailored pants
Giving a new twist to his formal look, Ranveer wore a black blazer with a dark pink satin collar that flowed seamlessly into a satin shawl with floor-length tassels!
For an awards ceremony, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor opted for a bright red Gucci pantsuit and styled it with a matching beret, a green tie and a black walking stick
Trust Singh to add some funk even to a basic grey suit. Sporting a neon overcoat over his suit, he proved that style does come easy to him!
Is there anything low-key about Ranveer? We think not! Adding some sass to his Loewe black suit, the actor styled it with a big black hat and a walking stick
Going all out yet again, Ranveer sported a Moschino suit with a bright red sash and some heavy duty boots
For the HT Most Stylish Awards, Ranveer brought in some neon vibes by opting for a fluorescent yellow Dior suit and showed the world how it’s done!
If you think Ranveer Singh would style his look with just a classic pinstripe suit and leave it as it is, think again!
