Ranveer rocks a plain black tee with some colourful pyjamas, a bucket hat and statement sunglasses
Ranveer keeps it simple in jeans and a black tee but adds that something extra with a Fendi fanny pack
The Gully Boy actor walked out in a printed two-piece suit with a funky print that not many people could have pulled off
Always a fan of colourful outfits, Ranveer rocks a bright yellow t-shirt with purple joggers and a multicoloured jacket
Ranveer is snapped outside the airport with Deepika wearing a Gucci suit that he styled with a long silver chain and a black bucket hat
This is definitely one of Ranveer’s most daring looks as he gives off a retro vibe in a polka-dotted shirt and striped pyjamas
He looks cool as ever in a Gucci tracksuit
Ranveer is papped outside the airport wearing an Adidas hoodie with some leopard printed pyjamas and a matching beret
Ranveer looks elegant in a simple Kurta Pyjama as he is on his way to catch a flight with Deepika
Ranveer dons an uber-stylish orange suit on his way to the airport
The Padmaavat actor pairs a black hoodie with a blue t-shirt and black joggers. He accessorises the look with statement pink sunglasses
Ranveer levels up his simple black t-shirt look with a neon yellow Louis Vuitton fanny pack
