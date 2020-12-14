Ranveer Singh’s Versatile Style Game December 14, 2020
Ranveer Singh in a pink floral three-piece suit and a white shirt looked his usual best
Singh channelled his inner rockstar in this tailor-made Julian Macdonald ensemble
Ranveer Singh was a show-stealer in this black turtleneck and blazer set paired with matching trousers
The actor made a statement in a Kaushik Velendra sequined black suit with shoulder pads
Ranveer looks quirky in this statement co-ord suit with a red silk sash detail by Moschino
The actor made for a super cool avatar in this elemental black and white suit during Filmfare 2016
No one gets sassier than Ranveer Singh. The actor in this bright yellow Dior suit is proof
A baroque print Versace jacket never looked better. Ranveer in this outfit is an absolute winner!
He also rocked this one-of-a-kind watercolour floral applique velvet jacket by Gaurav Gupta
Ranveer Singh looked stunning in a sherwani by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
