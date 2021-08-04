Ranveer Singh is a true Gucci boy! 04-08
2021
If there’s one actor in the Bollywood industry who has given us some of the best looks in gucci outfits, it has to be ranveer singh!
The actor is such a big fan of the Italian fashion house that recently he paid homage to its creative director in a luxe jumpsuit, bejeweled gold necklace and a purse!
Speaking of his love for Gucci, Ranveer’s casual looks are also incomplete without some of the monogrammed bomber jackets
Or a couple of graphic logo t-shirts
If you think only actresses choose to splurge on outfits, think again! Singh’s floral Ken Scott print zip-up jacket from Gucci collection alone costs a whopping Rs.1,53,461!
In the Gucci starry print shirt and bucket hat, Ranveer kickstarted the “bucket hat trend” much before it became the new cool among the millennials!
“Khilji” is definitely the best-dressed man in the room in a bright red pantsuit from the luxury fashion house
A simple black shirt is not-so-simple when it is exclusively from the House of Gucci and Ranveer clearly lets it grab all the eyeballs!
It’s not just the expensive outfits that Ranveer likes to flaunt; he is also a fan of Gucci hats and accessories
The fact that Ranveer Singh does not shy away from admitting that he will forever be a Gucci boy shows his immense love for the luxury brand!
