Ranveer Singh's
airport fashion

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Ranveer Singh wore a striped shirt under a beige trench coat and matched it with brown pants.

Uber-stylish

Ranveer Singh wore a matching jacket over a white T-shirt and pants from Louis Vuitton.

Airport fashion

Ranveer Singh wore a brown tracksuit by Gucci and paired them with white sneakers.

Love for Gucci

Ranveer Singh chose a black floral shirt and matched it with striped pants.

Floral love

Ranveer Singh wore a black T-shirt with a black jacket and matched it with white sweatpants.

Killing it in black

Ranveer Singh wore a high-neck white t-shirt styled over black distressed jeans and a cowboy hat.

Twinning in brown
with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh wore a blue velvet tracksuit for his airport look.

Keeping it sporty

Ranveer Singh picked out a green printed jersey jacket and paired it up with jogging pants from Gucci.

Retro fashion

Ranveer Singh wore a basic black T-shirt and velvet-printed pants from Gucci.

Quirky pants

Ranveer Singh sported a simple but fashionable Gucci monogrammed tracksuit.

Casual and classy

