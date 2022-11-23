Ranveer Singh's
airport fashion
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Ranveer Singh wore a striped shirt under a beige trench coat and matched it with brown pants.
Ranveer Singh wore a matching jacket over a white T-shirt and pants from Louis Vuitton.
Ranveer Singh wore a brown tracksuit by Gucci and paired them with white sneakers.
Ranveer Singh chose a black floral shirt and matched it with striped pants.
Ranveer Singh wore a black T-shirt with a black jacket and matched it with white sweatpants.
Ranveer Singh wore a high-neck white t-shirt styled over black distressed jeans and a cowboy hat.
Twinning in brown
with Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh wore a blue velvet tracksuit for his airport look.
Ranveer Singh picked out a green printed jersey jacket and paired it up with jogging pants from Gucci.
Ranveer Singh wore a basic black T-shirt and velvet-printed pants from Gucci.
Ranveer Singh sported a simple but fashionable Gucci monogrammed tracksuit.
