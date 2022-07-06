Heading 3
Ranveer Singh's best looks in pantsuits
Joyce Joyson
july 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
Never the one to stick to a regular pantsuit, Ranveer Singh has come to be known for his affinity for quirky suits like this black and white, star-printed one styled with a hot pink shirt.
Star-printed suit
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
You might feel that lilac pantsuits are difficult to style, but the actor makes it look so effortless here in this look by teaming it with a graphic-printed, silk shirt.
Unconventional style
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
Cementing his status as a fashion risk-taker, the heartthrob wore a colourful, abstract-patterned three-piece suit from the shelves of Saaksha and Kinni.
Print mania
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
Ranveer doesn't wear a classic black tuxedo often, but when he does, he simply kills it! As worn here and styled with a white shirt, trousers, and a black bow tie.
Dashing!
More colours, the better! It's the mantra Ranveer believes in, as evidenced here in this co-ord, pantsuit, and shirt set.
Colour blast
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Moving on from colourful attire, the actor went for an off-white, co-ord jacquard set featuring black lapels, worn sans shirt.
Dapper!
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Beej Lakhani
Serving yet another look in a sharp white, sunburst-structured tuxedo paired with a white shirt, pants, and a black velvet bow tie.
Suave in suit
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Dressed in zesty yellow, Huemn's monochrome pantsuit comprises a tailoured blazer and loose-fitted, flared pants paired with a white tee.
Mellow yellow
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
His favourite style trick is to wear a suit without a shirt that gives his look a perfect edge like this black silk blazer and formal trousers.
All-black look
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Ending on a great note! From dangling earrings to a red scarf tied around the neck and mustard yellow horsebit print co-ord pantsuit, what's not to love here?
Funky style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bhumi Pednekar in gorgeous sarees