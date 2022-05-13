Fashion
Joyce Joyson
MAY 13, 2022
Ranveer Singh's chic blazer collection
Patterned pantsuit
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Vidhi Godha Instagram
Nothing beats a classic ivory white patterned pantsuit with black lapels worn sans shirt, proves Ranveer Singh!
Happy hue
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
We are always taken aback by his unconventional sartorial choices and this bright yellow suit worn with a round neck tee is no stranger
A multicoloured, graphic-printed, colourful three-piece suit can be tricky to pull off, but certainly not for Ranveer!
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Colourful
The 83's star looks suave in this black pantsuit styled with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie
Debonair
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
Wacky
Looking his quirky best, the actor went for a single-breasted black blazer with exaggerated floor-length lapels, black oversized trousers and a hat
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
Giving off uber-cool vibes, the heartthrob opted for a black silk blazer with formal trousers and amped up his look by wearing oxidised neck chains
Cool style
Showing off his wild side, the actor wore a snake jacquard tuxedo with a black high neck tee and formal trousers
Go wild
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He looked dapper in this white sunburst-structured tuxedo styled with matching velvet trousers and a black bow
Charming
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Bling-and-shine-on numbers are an integral part of his wardrobe, as seen here in this black shimmery blazer paired with a button-down shirt and trousers
Shine on!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Lastly, the actor wore a funky, colourful-patterned Versace blazer with a black shirt and pants
Fabulous
