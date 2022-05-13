Fashion

Joyce Joyson

MAY 13, 2022

Ranveer Singh's chic blazer collection

Patterned pantsuit

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Vidhi Godha Instagram

Nothing beats a classic ivory white patterned pantsuit with black lapels worn sans shirt, proves Ranveer Singh!

Happy hue

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

We are always taken aback by his unconventional sartorial choices and this bright yellow suit worn with a round neck tee is no stranger

A multicoloured, graphic-printed, colourful three-piece suit can be tricky to pull off, but certainly not for Ranveer!

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Colourful

The 83's star looks suave in this black pantsuit styled with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie

Debonair

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

Wacky

Looking his quirky best, the actor went for a single-breasted black blazer with exaggerated floor-length lapels, black oversized trousers and a hat

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

Giving off uber-cool vibes, the heartthrob opted for a black silk blazer with formal trousers and amped up his look by wearing oxidised neck chains

Cool style

Showing off his wild side, the actor wore a snake jacquard tuxedo with a black high neck tee and formal trousers

Go wild

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

He looked dapper in this white sunburst-structured tuxedo styled with matching velvet trousers and a black bow

Charming

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Bling-and-shine-on numbers are an integral part of his wardrobe, as seen here in this black shimmery blazer paired with a button-down shirt and trousers

Shine on!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Lastly, the actor wore a funky, colourful-patterned Versace blazer with a black shirt and pants

Fabulous

