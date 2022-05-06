Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 07, 2022
Ranveer Singh's colourful wardrobe
Quirky
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
There is nothing ordinary about Ranveer Singh's style, living up to his fashion repertoire, he wore a wacky colour block shirt with pink pants and pearl accessories
Satin shirt
Image: Eka Lakhani/ The House Of Pixels Instagram
Bored of whites and blacks? Go for a satin shirt with a graphic pastel design like the stunner and style it with blue jeans and a pink bucket hat
Donning an off-beat, vibrant multicoloured patterned shirt over patterned blue jeans, he looked effortlessly chic
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
So extra!
Mixing and matching striped colourful pants with a printed shirt like an absolute pro!
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
Style mix
The king of funky fashion blew off our minds in this amusing colourful pantsuit with yellow, blue and pink hues, paired with a matching shirt
Funky style
Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
The heartthrob yet again kicked things up a notch by going for a vibrant pantsuit with amusing prints and styled it with a white tee
Video: Pinkvilla
Out-of-box pick
Colour play
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Looking his eccentric best, the Gully Boy star wore a sweater that bore red, yellow and green stripes over green joggers
Video: Pinkvilla
This time he went for a red and blue Adidas tracksuit bearing white stripes and added a cool neck chain to amp up his look
Athleisure look
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer opted for yellow joggers and a graphic printed tee, overlayered with a blue washed denim jacket
Casual cool
He wore a checkered blue multicoloured sweater with a front-zip closure at the neck with white buttons, a hat and pink shoes
Riot of colours
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
