Fashion

Joyce Joyson

may 07, 2022

Ranveer Singh's colourful wardrobe

Quirky

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

There is nothing ordinary about Ranveer Singh's style, living up to his fashion repertoire, he wore a wacky colour block shirt with pink pants and pearl accessories

Satin shirt

Image: Eka Lakhani/ The House Of Pixels Instagram

Bored of whites and blacks? Go for a satin shirt with a graphic pastel design like the stunner and style it with blue jeans and a pink bucket hat

Donning an off-beat, vibrant multicoloured patterned shirt over patterned blue jeans, he looked effortlessly chic

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

So extra!

Mixing and matching striped colourful pants with a printed shirt like an absolute pro!

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

Style mix

The king of funky fashion blew off our minds in this amusing colourful pantsuit with yellow, blue and pink hues, paired with a matching shirt

Funky style

Image: Eka Lakhani/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

The heartthrob yet again kicked things up a notch by going for a vibrant pantsuit with amusing prints and styled it with a white tee

Video: Pinkvilla

Out-of-box pick

Colour play

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Looking his eccentric best, the Gully Boy star wore a sweater that bore red, yellow and green stripes over green joggers

Video: Pinkvilla

This time he went for a red and blue Adidas tracksuit bearing white stripes and added a cool neck chain to amp up his look

Athleisure look

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer opted for yellow joggers and a graphic printed tee, overlayered with a blue washed denim jacket

Casual cool

He wore a checkered blue multicoloured sweater with a front-zip closure at the neck with white buttons, a hat and pink shoes

Riot of colours

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

