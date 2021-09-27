sept 27, 2021
Ranveer Singh's dapper desi style
First on the list is this long green kurta with gold prints that Ranveer Singh styled with white churidaar pants and white sneakers
For the 2017 FDCI couture week, Ranveer wore a vibrant blue sherwani set with intricate gold embroidery designed by Manish Malhotra
For another fashion show, he walked the ramp in a glittery beige sherwani and pyjama and showed us how to nail the ethnic look!
To keep things funky and playful, he styled his abstract print pants with a printed magenta short kurta
Ranveer wore an ivory kurta set with a glossy pink bandi jacket with elephant motifs for his ultra-dapper look while posing alongside wife Deepika Padukone
At the Dubai Film Festival, Singh wore an ivory white sherwani set with a loose, flowy skirt to complete his unique royal look
To ring in Diwali, he shared an adorable picture with Deepika and was seen wearing a bright orange high-neck kurta
For another royal look, he picked out a black embellished sherwani and styled it with black bottoms
Seen alongside Deepika after a movie premier, Ranveer kept his look simple in a white kurta-pyjama set
And at the airport, Singh styled his silk kurta with cream pants for a classic desi look!
