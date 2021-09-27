sept 27, 2021

Ranveer Singh's dapper desi style

First on the list is this long green kurta with gold prints that Ranveer Singh styled with white churidaar pants and white sneakers

For the 2017 FDCI couture week, Ranveer wore a vibrant blue sherwani set with intricate gold embroidery designed by Manish Malhotra

For another fashion show, he walked the ramp in a glittery beige sherwani and pyjama and showed us how to nail the ethnic look!

To keep things funky and playful, he styled his abstract print pants with a printed magenta short kurta

Ranveer wore an ivory kurta set with a glossy pink bandi jacket with elephant motifs for his ultra-dapper look while posing alongside wife Deepika Padukone

At the Dubai Film Festival, Singh wore an ivory white sherwani set with a loose, flowy skirt to complete his unique royal look

To ring in Diwali, he shared an adorable picture with Deepika and was seen wearing a bright orange high-neck kurta

For another royal look, he picked out a black embellished sherwani and styled it with black bottoms

Seen alongside Deepika after a movie premier, Ranveer kept his look simple in a white kurta-pyjama set

And at the airport, Singh styled his silk kurta with cream pants for a classic desi look!

