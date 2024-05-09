Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MAY 09, 2024

Ranveer Singh’s Fashion Finesse

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

Ranveer looked handsome in this opulent Manish Malhotra creation; the overall mauve aesthetic of the outfit was indeed regal

#1

Singh donned a brown formal suit paired with a classic and crisp white shirt; he accessorized his look with classy shades

#2

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

The Simmba Actor can pull off everything! He personified suavity in this black formal outfit

#3


Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

The critically acclaimed actor looked debonair in this terracotta hued shirt jacket and aced this casual look perfectly! 

#4

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

He looked super cool in this breezy fit; he opted for a vibrantly printed floral shirt paired with white trousers and accessorized his look with a straw hat and shades

#5


Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

It’s tough to carry an all white outfit but Ranveer does it impeccably! 

#6


Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

#7

The Lootera Actor aced a black Bandh-Gala Fit that was detailed with embellishments on the sides

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

He donned a classy outfit; consisting of a white shirt, black trousers and a tie; to top the look he paired a white shirt-jacket to complete the look! 

#8

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

Ranveer seems to love white! He yet again opted for the classic hue; he paired flared white pants with an intricately embroidered blazer and looked hot! 

#9

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

Nobody can pull off this outfit except Ranveer! He looked debonair in this satin white shirt, striped black pants and complemented his look with uber cool shades! 

#10

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh

Click Here