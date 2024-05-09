Heading 3
MAY 09, 2024
Ranveer Singh’s Fashion Finesse
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
Ranveer looked handsome in this opulent Manish Malhotra creation; the overall mauve aesthetic of the outfit was indeed regal
#1
Singh donned a brown formal suit paired with a classic and crisp white shirt; he accessorized his look with classy shades
#2
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
The Simmba Actor can pull off everything! He personified suavity in this black formal outfit
#3
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
The critically acclaimed actor looked debonair in this terracotta hued shirt jacket and aced this casual look perfectly!
#4
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
He looked super cool in this breezy fit; he opted for a vibrantly printed floral shirt paired with white trousers and accessorized his look with a straw hat and shades
#5
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
It’s tough to carry an all white outfit but Ranveer does it impeccably!
#6
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
#7
The Lootera Actor aced a black Bandh-Gala Fit that was detailed with embellishments on the sides
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
He donned a classy outfit; consisting of a white shirt, black trousers and a tie; to top the look he paired a white shirt-jacket to complete the look!
#8
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
Ranveer seems to love white! He yet again opted for the classic hue; he paired flared white pants with an intricately embroidered blazer and looked hot!
#9
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
Nobody can pull off this outfit except Ranveer! He looked debonair in this satin white shirt, striped black pants and complemented his look with uber cool shades!
#10
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
