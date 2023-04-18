Ranveer Singh’s most dashing looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 18, 2023
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Ranveer Singh looks debonair in a bespoke wool blended suit
Debonair
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He is a true Gucci boy in these pastel green pants, a pink blazer, and a monogrammed long coat
Gucci Boy
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He looks dapper in this short embellished kurta and tailored black pants
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Splendid
This velvet blue ensemble with metallic crystals and pearls looks spectacular on him
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor exudes cool summer vibes in a yellow printed shirt and bell-bottom jeans
Summer Style
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Ranveer makes a sophisticated case for new-age pantsuits in a statement-making Gucci suit and a green beret
Sophisticated
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He opts for a bold look in this animal-printed shirt and loose black trousers
Style Statement
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He takes things up a notch in burgundy corduroy pants, a brown jacket, and a pastel blue shirt
Cowboy Look
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
He adds a pop of colour to his all-black look and shows us how it’s done
Colour Pop
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Padmaavat actor looked dapper in a Sabyasachi kurta and a pair of churidar pants in red
Dapper In Red
