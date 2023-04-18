Heading 3

Ranveer Singh’s most dashing looks 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 18, 2023

Ranveer Singh looks debonair in a bespoke wool blended suit 

Debonair 

He is a true Gucci boy in these pastel green pants, a pink blazer, and a monogrammed long coat

Gucci Boy

He looks dapper in this short embellished kurta and tailored black pants

Dapper 

Splendid 

This velvet blue ensemble with metallic crystals and pearls looks spectacular on him

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor exudes cool summer vibes in a yellow printed shirt and bell-bottom jeans

Summer Style 

Ranveer makes a sophisticated case for new-age pantsuits in a statement-making Gucci suit and a green beret

Sophisticated 

He opts for a bold look in this animal-printed shirt and loose black trousers

Style Statement 

He takes things up a notch in burgundy corduroy pants, a brown jacket, and a pastel blue shirt

Cowboy Look

He adds a pop of colour to his all-black look and shows us how it’s done

Colour Pop

The Padmaavat actor looked dapper in a Sabyasachi kurta and a pair of churidar pants in red

Dapper In Red

