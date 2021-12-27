Ranveer Singh's promotional fits for 83
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 27, 2021
Retro glam
Ranveer Singh showed us how to slay promotional looks with his ultra-glam fashion choices
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Animal print
His crazy lad look in a fuzzy animal print full-sleeved jumper from Saint Laurent and fire-looking red bell-bottoms was a killer look
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Sabya, gotta love ya
It's a no-brainer that Ranveer would give a thumbs up to Sabyasachi's creation time and again
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Gucci boy
Clad in a Gucci 100 velvet jacket that bore horsebit print all over, Ranveer looked ravishing!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Bling it on!
Dressed to make jaws drop in Gucci's high-neck shimmery ribbed pullover, this was clubbed with yellow velvet straight-fit trousers
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Let your outfit be as Instagram-famous as you. Ranveer took this to heart here as he kept it supremely dapper in Alanui's brown knitted jacket
Cowboy style
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer played dress-up againin Alanui's blazer style cardigan but a colour change looked good this time for it was grey
Suave man
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The pantsuit worn over a white shirt looked great with Nick Fouquet's fedora hat, Louis Vuitton's rings and chains
Monochrome magic
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Tucking our hearts into the love of tuxedos. Ranveer made us swoon and swoon on the premiere night of 83 dressed in Amit Aggarwal's white tuxedo
Just classic!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer seems to have hopped on the bucket hat trend, which looked majorly fly with a jacket that had patchwork stripes, prints of Louis Vuitton
Fashion freak
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Female-oriented films of 2021