Ranveer Singh's promotional fits for 83

P R GAYATHRI

DEC 27, 2021

Retro glam

Ranveer Singh showed us how to slay promotional looks with his ultra-glam fashion choices

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Animal print

His crazy lad look in a fuzzy animal print full-sleeved jumper from Saint Laurent and fire-looking red bell-bottoms was a killer look

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Sabya, gotta love ya

It's a no-brainer that Ranveer would give a thumbs up to Sabyasachi's creation time and again

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Gucci boy

Clad in a Gucci 100 velvet jacket that bore horsebit print all over, Ranveer looked ravishing!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Bling it on!

Dressed to make jaws drop in Gucci's high-neck shimmery ribbed pullover, this was clubbed with yellow velvet straight-fit trousers

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Let your outfit be as Instagram-famous as you. Ranveer took this to heart here as he kept it supremely dapper in Alanui's brown knitted jacket

Cowboy style

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer played dress-up againin Alanui's blazer style cardigan but a colour change looked good this time for it was grey

Suave man

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The pantsuit worn over a white shirt looked great with Nick Fouquet's fedora hat, Louis Vuitton's rings and chains

Monochrome magic

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Tucking our hearts into the love of tuxedos. Ranveer made us swoon and swoon on the premiere night of 83 dressed in Amit Aggarwal's white tuxedo

Just classic!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer seems to have hopped on the bucket hat trend, which looked majorly fly with a jacket that had patchwork stripes, prints of Louis Vuitton

Fashion freak

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

