Kankana Das

Fashion

August 4, 2023

Ranveer Singh's quirky and bold style

Ranveer Singh carried his boldness with a brown long and pink short jacket and green at the bottom

Brown and bold

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Fearless Bollywood actor makes his outfit shine with a pink and blue combination just like his style is bright and bold

Shine 

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Fit Check

Ranveer Singh's choice is always something bold and fashionable. This time he opted for a white jacket and purple bottoms

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is super cool and trendy with his head to toe all pink outfit

All Pink

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer looks always fashionable in his one bold color outfit. His yellow suit can prove that

Silly yellow

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

The star is looking bold and trendy with his pink co-ords and pearl jewelry. His unique choice of fashion sense is remarkable

Pink co-ords 

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

His yellow, blue, white, and orange color combination suit is eye-catching and it attracts more with the pink sneaker 

Colorful

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh's casual flower print on white and circle printed at the bottom co-ords looks really eye soothing and is a perfect outfit for summer

Floral

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh's black and white shirt, cap, and multicolor palazzo is giving the pure vintage vibe

Vintage

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh's fit is looking so elegant with different shades of brown. He can make any color bold and quirky for sure 

Bold with brown

Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

