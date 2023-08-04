pinkvilla
Kankana Das
Fashion
August 4, 2023
Ranveer Singh's quirky and bold style
Ranveer Singh carried his boldness with a brown long and pink short jacket and green at the bottom
Brown and bold
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Fearless Bollywood actor makes his outfit shine with a pink and blue combination just like his style is bright and bold
Shine
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Fit Check
Ranveer Singh's choice is always something bold and fashionable. This time he opted for a white jacket and purple bottoms
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is super cool and trendy with his head to toe all pink outfit
All Pink
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer looks always fashionable in his one bold color outfit. His yellow suit can prove that
Silly yellow
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
The star is looking bold and trendy with his pink co-ords and pearl jewelry. His unique choice of fashion sense is remarkable
Pink co-ords
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
His yellow, blue, white, and orange color combination suit is eye-catching and it attracts more with the pink sneaker
Colorful
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer Singh's casual flower print on white and circle printed at the bottom co-ords looks really eye soothing and is a perfect outfit for summer
Floral
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer Singh's black and white shirt, cap, and multicolor palazzo is giving the pure vintage vibe
Vintage
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer Singh's fit is looking so elegant with different shades of brown. He can make any color bold and quirky for sure
Bold with brown
Image : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
