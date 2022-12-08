Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Ranveer Singh’s quirky shirts

Image: Vidhi Godha

Ranveer’s love for printed shirts

Ranveer Singh recently wore a printed multicoloured outfit from Versace which consisted of a full-sleeved shirt in bright colours, and matching pants

Image: Vidhi Godha

Ranveer Singh made heads turn in a rani pink coloured floral printed shirt from Sabyasachi

Flower power

Image: Sheldon Santos

Ranveer Singh pulled off this ice-cream printed multicoloured look with a lot of ease

Ice-cream printed shirt

Image: Sheldon Santos

Ranveer Singh styled the lilac blazer over a pastel-printed quirky shirt

Printed shirt with solid blazer

Image: The House Of Pixels

We’re loving Ranveer’s summer look!

Vacation vibes

Image: Sheldon Santos

Who said floral shirts and tops are for women only? Ranveer Singh slays in this Valentino black and white floral shirt

Black and white floral shirt

Image: Sheldon Santos

Ranveer looks cool in this quirky multi-coloured abstract print shirt

Ranveer’s quirky look

Image: Sheldon Santos

Purple colour is having a moment in the fashion world, and Ranveer looks chic in this bright Maison Valentino floral purple shirt

Purple Maison Valantino shirt

Image: Sheldon Santos

Ranveer teamed up the vibrant multi-coloured shirt with pants in a subtle colour

Ranveer’s love for vibrant shirts

Image: Sheldon Santos

The shirt looks really cool and complements the print on the jeans

Stunning in Versace

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here