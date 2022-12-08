pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Ranveer Singh’s quirky shirts
Image: Vidhi Godha
Ranveer’s love for printed shirts
Ranveer Singh recently wore a printed multicoloured outfit from Versace which consisted of a full-sleeved shirt in bright colours, and matching pants
Image: Vidhi Godha
Ranveer Singh made heads turn in a rani pink coloured floral printed shirt from Sabyasachi
Flower power
Image: Sheldon Santos
Ranveer Singh pulled off this ice-cream printed multicoloured look with a lot of ease
Ice-cream printed shirt
Image: Sheldon Santos
Ranveer Singh styled the lilac blazer over a pastel-printed quirky shirt
Printed shirt with solid blazer
Image: The House Of Pixels
We’re loving Ranveer’s summer look!
Vacation vibes
Image: Sheldon Santos
Who said floral shirts and tops are for women only? Ranveer Singh slays in this Valentino black and white floral shirt
Black and white floral shirt
Image: Sheldon Santos
Ranveer looks cool in this quirky multi-coloured abstract print shirt
Ranveer’s quirky look
Image: Sheldon Santos
Purple colour is having a moment in the fashion world, and Ranveer looks chic in this bright Maison Valentino floral purple shirt
Purple Maison Valantino shirt
Image: Sheldon Santos
Ranveer teamed up the vibrant multi-coloured shirt with pants in a subtle colour
Ranveer’s love for vibrant shirts
Image: Sheldon Santos
The shirt looks really cool and complements the print on the jeans
Stunning in Versace
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.