Ranveer Singh's quirky sunglasses

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh has a special spot for wacky sunglasses like these diamond-shaped sunnies with glittery rims

Uber-stylish

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

They are a key element of Ranveer's signature, eccentric style and add a cool-dude vibe to his look, as these red-tinted shades

Red shades

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Known for gender-fluid fashion, the actor is unafraid to rock any colour. For instance, this oversized framed peppy pink sunnies

Pink punch

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Next up, he wore one-of-a-kind, crescent-shaped black tinted shades with patterns

Crescent-shaped

His black and white bold Gucci tinted sunglasses perfectly complemented his pink co-ord set

Bold and stylish

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Apart from his outfits, quirky shades too, are the thing that makes his look standout. Wearing tinted sunnies with black statement frames

Cool style

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor makes a solid case for orange-tinted, round-shaped frames that match the colour of his outfit

Round sunnies

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos

It's a joy to see him don coloured sunglasses, this time he went for unconventional purple sunglasses

Pleasing purple

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos

Just like his outfit choices, his sunnies, too, are unique. The heartthrob wore erratic design sunglasses with curvaceous temples

Truly unique

Image: Eka Lakhani InstagramPhoto: Sheldon Santos

Lastly, he upped his style game by going for transparent-framed sunnies

Transparent frame

