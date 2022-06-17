Heading 3
Ranveer Singh's quirky sunglasses
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh has a special spot for wacky sunglasses like these diamond-shaped sunnies with glittery rims
Uber-stylish
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
They are a key element of Ranveer's signature, eccentric style and add a cool-dude vibe to his look, as these red-tinted shades
Red shades
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Known for gender-fluid fashion, the actor is unafraid to rock any colour. For instance, this oversized framed peppy pink sunnies
Pink punch
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Next up, he wore one-of-a-kind, crescent-shaped black tinted shades with patterns
Crescent-shaped
His black and white bold Gucci tinted sunglasses perfectly complemented his pink co-ord set
Bold and stylish
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Apart from his outfits, quirky shades too, are the thing that makes his look standout. Wearing tinted sunnies with black statement frames
Cool style
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The actor makes a solid case for orange-tinted, round-shaped frames that match the colour of his outfit
Round sunnies
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
It's a joy to see him don coloured sunglasses, this time he went for unconventional purple sunglasses
Pleasing purple
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
Just like his outfit choices, his sunnies, too, are unique. The heartthrob wore erratic design sunglasses with curvaceous temples
Truly unique
Image: Eka Lakhani InstagramPhoto: Sheldon Santos
Lastly, he upped his style game by going for transparent-framed sunnies
Transparent frame
