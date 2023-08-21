pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
August 21, 2023
Ranveer Singh's street style moments
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh has single handedly changed the way everyone looks at men’s fashion in India
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Prints
The actor is wearing a printed shirt paired with jeans and a hat for this look
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Neutrals
Ranveer is dressed in a blue shirt paired with a jacket and maroon corduroy pants. To top off the look he's wearing a hat and shades
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Hearts
The actor wore a yellow bandhani fabric shirt with 3D hearts over it, and paired it with light blue jeans and a fedora hat
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
All purple
Ranveer is wearing a purple printed floral shirt paired with purple corduroy pants, a pearl necklace and a bucket hat for this look
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Retro x Schoolboy
Ranveer is styled in a hoodie paired with printed trousers, a French beret and white booties making this look charmingly chaotic
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Green vibe
The actor is dressed in an all black outfit with a bomber jacket in lime green and shades to finish the look
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Street vibe
Ranveer is styled in a white tee with, black plants and a leather jacket with his hair slicked back for this look
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Summer vibe
The actor is wearing a hot pink printed suit and trouser set paired with a pearl necklace for this look
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Pink moment
Ranveer is wearing an all hot pink outfit from head to toe and nailing the look
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
