Ranveer Singh's street style moments

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has single handedly changed the way everyone looks at men’s fashion in India

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Prints

The actor is wearing a printed shirt paired with jeans and a hat for this look

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Neutrals

Ranveer is dressed in a blue shirt paired with a jacket and maroon corduroy pants. To top off the look he's wearing a hat and shades

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Hearts

The actor wore a yellow bandhani fabric shirt with 3D hearts over it, and paired it with light blue jeans and a fedora hat

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

All purple

Ranveer is wearing a purple printed floral shirt paired with purple corduroy pants, a pearl necklace and a bucket hat for this look

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Retro x Schoolboy

Ranveer is styled in a hoodie paired with printed trousers, a French beret and white booties making this look charmingly chaotic

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Green vibe

The actor is dressed in an all black outfit with a bomber jacket in lime green and shades to finish the look

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Street vibe

Ranveer is styled in a white tee with, black plants and a leather jacket with his hair slicked back for this look

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Summer vibe

The actor is wearing a hot pink printed suit and trouser set paired with a pearl necklace for this look

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Pink moment

Ranveer is wearing an all hot pink outfit from head to toe and nailing the look

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

