pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 23, 2022
FASHION
Ranveer Singh's suave looks
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Looking like the King of the Blues, Ranveer Singh donned a blue striped shirt and trousers by Rajesh Pratap Singh and styled it with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses
The JayeshBhai Jordaar actor stunned in all-black attire and added a pop of color with the green bomber jacket
Ranveer looked effortlessly dapper in a pink monochrome outfit with a wildflower pattern on the shirt and trousers
For his NBA night, the actor styled a green printed jacket by Louis Vuitton with a white T-shirt and blue printed jeans
Take a cue from Ranveer as he effortlessly power-dressed in a grey suit by OSMAN ABDUL RAZAK and teamed it with white sneakers by Adidas
Ranveer went for a classic black three-piece suit by OSMAN ABDUL RAZAK and looked so dapper
Nobody does a monochrome look better than Ranveer, and he proved it with a pink three-piece outfit by Valentino and paired it up with matching pink sneakers
For a promotional event, the actor decided to go for an all-black leather look by wearing a matching printed jacket and pants with a black T-shirt
The actor looked amazing, exuding confidence and power in a black and white printed suit paired up with a pink shirt by Gucci
Ranveer looked dapper and stylish in a sequin bomber jacket, which he paired with a classic white shirt, black tie, and trousers
