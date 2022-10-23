Heading 3

Sakshi
Singh 

OCT 23, 2022

FASHION

Ranveer Singh's suave looks 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Looking like the King of the Blues, Ranveer Singh donned a blue striped shirt and trousers by Rajesh Pratap Singh and styled it with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses

Blue stripes

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

The JayeshBhai Jordaar actor stunned in all-black attire and added a pop of color with the green bomber jacket

Bomber jacket

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Ranveer looked effortlessly dapper in a pink monochrome outfit with a wildflower pattern on the shirt and trousers

Wildflowers

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

For his NBA night, the actor styled a green printed jacket by Louis Vuitton with a white T-shirt and blue printed jeans

 NBA look

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Take a cue from Ranveer as he effortlessly power-dressed in a grey suit by OSMAN ABDUL RAZAK and teamed it with white sneakers by Adidas

Power dressing

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Ranveer went for a classic black three-piece suit by OSMAN ABDUL RAZAK and looked so dapper

Black suit

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Nobody does a monochrome look better than Ranveer, and he proved it with a pink three-piece outfit by Valentino and paired it up with matching pink sneakers

Pink Panther

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

For a promotional event, the actor decided to go for an all-black leather look by wearing a matching printed jacket and pants with a black T-shirt

Leather black 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

The actor looked amazing, exuding confidence and power in a black and white printed suit paired up with a pink shirt by Gucci

Black and white

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Ranveer looked dapper and stylish in a sequin bomber jacket, which he paired with a classic white shirt, black tie, and trousers

Glitz and glamour

