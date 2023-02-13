Heading 3

Ranveer-Vicky: Rock your Valentine's Day

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Keep it casual and smart with a cargo pant and chequered shirt

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Linen shirt with distressed jeans will make your girl's heart sway

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

A printed shirt with jeans makes you look cool

Ranveer Singh

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Wear this on your date and we are sure for your Valentine to drool over you

Varun Dhawan

Image; Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Cotton shirt paired with cotton pants make you look extremely smart

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Pinkvilla

Want to stand out and radiate a vibe? Wear this black on black 

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

This look will definitely make your girl go down on her knee and propose to you

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The crisp shirt with pants make you look suave

 Shahid Kapoor

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi


Red shirt on Valentine's Day with denim and coordinated sneakers is just perfect

