Ranveer-Vicky: Rock your Valentine's Day
FEB 13, 2023
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Keep it casual and smart with a cargo pant and chequered shirt
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Linen shirt with distressed jeans will make your girl's heart sway
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
A printed shirt with jeans makes you look cool
Ranveer Singh
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Wear this on your date and we are sure for your Valentine to drool over you
Varun Dhawan
Image; Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Cotton shirt paired with cotton pants make you look extremely smart
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Pinkvilla
Want to stand out and radiate a vibe? Wear this black on black
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
This look will definitely make your girl go down on her knee and propose to you
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The crisp shirt with pants make you look suave
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Red shirt on Valentine's Day with denim and coordinated sneakers is just perfect
