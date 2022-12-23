Heading 3

Rashami Desai
in stunning gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Prashant Samtani Photography Instagram

‘Beauty is within you’ says Rashami. We agree as her sheer beauty shines bright in this floral printed plunging neckline gown

Floral love

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami looks like a ray of sunshine as she opts for this gorgeous yellow slit gown and can easily steal the limelight with her looks

Sunshine

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

We can't get over Rashami’s elegant look in this maroon gown! She surely knows how to melt hearts 

Beautiful 

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami looks absolutely stunning in this silver sequined thigh-high slit gown

Bling Queen

Image source: Shruti Bagwe Instagram

Proving her spectacular fashion sense, the diva has styled her black strapless gown with extreme confidence 

Bewitching 

Image source: Shruti Bagwe Instagram

How much shine is ever enough? To see her in this blingy blue gown looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!

Babelicious

Image source: Ipshita DB Instagram

R in Rashami stands for Ravishing! The actress effortlessly bowled us with her look in this red sparkly plunging neckline gown

Ravishing 

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami slays like a Fashion Icon in this black one-shoulder dress, and we love it

Classy 

Image source: Shruti Bagwe Instagram

Rashami looks like an epitome of grace as she is clicked here in this embellished purple gown 

Fashionista 

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Beware of this breathtaking look! Rashami’s embellished lilac gown and beauty are enough to make angels fall!

Fierce

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here