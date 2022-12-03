Heading 3

Rashami Desai
in thigh-high slits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

We're in a frenzy and can’t get over Rashami’s fiery look in this thigh-high slit black skirt and white top. Here her beauty is truly commendable!

Bold and Beautiful

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami knows how to keep her look chic yet stylish and slays as she poses in this lemon yellow outfit

Sunshine

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Killing it with her heart-swooning gaze and stunning look! Rashami shows how to ace a slit gown with ease 

Bewitching

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Her beauty and million-dollar smile in this thigh-high slit dungaree is truly amazing, and we are in love with it!

Fashionista 

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami is stealing the limelight with her thigh-high slit gown and looks like a bombshell as she poses in it

Diva

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

It’s only glitz and glamour, and we love how she stuns here! To watch Rashami in this outfit is a truly stunning sight to behold!

Babeliciois

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami can sweep anyone off their feet with her sizzling physique and aces her blue thigh-high slit gown

Dazzling

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we just can’t stop gazing at her sheer elegance! Rashami looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a beige slit dress 

Classy & Bougie 

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

When it comes to serving gorgeous looks, Rashami has never missed a beat in dishing out fashion goals 

Exudes Panache

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Your jaws will definitely drop after seeing this diva in a blue corset strapless thigh-high slit gown!

Bold & Fierce

