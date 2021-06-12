Rashami Desai’s best outfits

June 12, 2021

Shimmery outfits

Rashami Desai looks like a diva in this green shimmery one-piece outfit

Rashami is taking on the world in this black two-piece swimwear along with a netted full-sleeves crop-top

Netted swimwears

The actor styled herself in a deep V-neck neon jumpsuit along with a blazer on top

Neon jumpsuits

Rashami Desai is looking very charismatic in a white crop-top along with high-waist light shade colour pants

Light colour clothes

Rashmi Desai looks ethereal in a purple colour sleeveless deep V-neck lehenga along with silver shimmery embroidery all over the outfit

Lehengas

Rashami looks elegant in a sleeveless black gown having shimmery borders, a thigh-high slit, and a deep V-neck cut

Gowns

Rashami Desai is looking great in an oversized printed two-piece co-ords set

Oversized co-ords

The celebrity looks adorable in a white colour sleeveless outfit having yellow colour floral prints all over

Floral outfits

Rashami casual look in denim shorts along with a white t-shirt is all hearts

Casual outfits

Rashami Desai looks great in a black colour leather sleeveless halter-neck jumpsuit

Leather outfits

For more updates on Rashami Desai, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here