Rashami Desai’s best outfits June 12, 2021
Shimmery outfits
Rashami Desai looks like a diva in this green shimmery one-piece outfit
Rashami is taking on the world in this black two-piece swimwear along with a netted full-sleeves crop-top
Netted swimwears
The actor styled herself in a deep V-neck neon jumpsuit along with a blazer on top
Neon jumpsuits
Rashami Desai is looking very charismatic in a white crop-top along with high-waist light shade colour pants
Light colour clothes
Rashmi Desai looks ethereal in a purple colour sleeveless deep V-neck lehenga along with silver shimmery embroidery all over the outfit
Lehengas
Rashami looks elegant in a sleeveless black gown having shimmery borders, a thigh-high slit, and a deep V-neck cut
Gowns
Rashami Desai is looking great in an oversized printed two-piece co-ords set
Oversized co-ords
The celebrity looks adorable in a white colour sleeveless outfit having yellow colour floral prints all over
Floral outfits
Rashami casual look in denim shorts along with a white t-shirt is all hearts
Casual outfits
Rashami Desai looks great in a black colour leather sleeveless halter-neck jumpsuit
Leather outfits
