stylish looks

Rashami Desai’s

June 03, 2021

Rashami looks gorgeous in a blue salwar suit that she has paired with a red dupatta

She looks sizzling hot in this all black ensemble

She slays in a neon green jumpsuit that she has completed with a matching blazer

The diva rocks this Mirror the store outfit effortlessly

She brings the black magic in this black gown
She looks like a ray of sunshine in this strappy yellow dress

She looks cute in a casual look of a blue sweatshirt and black and white chequered trousers

The ‘Uttaran’ actress looks elegant in this teal saree

She poses in a gorgeous white dress

Rashami wows in a stunning hot pink dress

For more updates on Rashami, TV, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here