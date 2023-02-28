Heading 3

Rashami Desai's Saree Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

FEB 28, 2023

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai looks dreamy in blue saree along with bejeweled blouse

Blue Fashion

Video Source: Rashami Desai Instagram 

Rashami Desai looks cute in a pink striped saree

Pretty In Pink

mage: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai looks classic in blue saree and patterned blouse

Stunner

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai looks amazing in yellow saree and light jewelry 

Wows In Yellow 

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so by wearing this blue dhoti saree

Dhoti Saree 

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai sizzles in gorgeous red saree

Resplendent In Red

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai wore a baby pink saree with black blouse

Light Pink

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai looks beautiful in floral printed saree

Floral Print

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai looks beyond stylish in this deep blue saree along with halter neck blouse 

Deep Blue

