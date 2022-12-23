Heading 3

Rashami Desai's
traditional looks

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai donned the perfect ethnic look with the shimmery lehenga and embroidered blouse

Indian beauty 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Dil Se Dil Tak actress is acing the ethnic look in a purple and silver work beautiful lehenga

Silver work lehenga 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

The actress looks fashionable and elegant in this shimmery white full length kurta set and dupatta

Shimmery twirl 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Uttaran actress looks graceful in a tie and dye print saree with a showstopper blouse

Saree not sorry 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame is glowing in a yellow chikankari work sharara set as she enjoys her trip to Rajasthan

Graceful in chikankari 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Fabulous in fusion 

The diva is rocking ethnic look with traditional print collared kurti and palazzo pants

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai donned the 80’s look with a printed blouse and a blue cotton saree

Vintage style

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the right ethnic look for your next party with the flared kurta set and net dupatta

Lost in thoughts 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Light up your day with a bright yellow fusion saree and multicolor blouse with a stylish belt

Colorful life

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Look effortlessly beautiful like Rashami Desai in a gorgeous floral work kurta with red dupatta

Simplicity and candor 

