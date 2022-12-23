Rashami Desai's
traditional looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai donned the perfect ethnic look with the shimmery lehenga and embroidered blouse
Indian beauty
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Dil Se Dil Tak actress is acing the ethnic look in a purple and silver work beautiful lehenga
Silver work lehenga
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
The actress looks fashionable and elegant in this shimmery white full length kurta set and dupatta
Shimmery twirl
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Uttaran actress looks graceful in a tie and dye print saree with a showstopper blouse
Saree not sorry
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame is glowing in a yellow chikankari work sharara set as she enjoys her trip to Rajasthan
Graceful in chikankari
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Fabulous in fusion
The diva is rocking ethnic look with traditional print collared kurti and palazzo pants
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai donned the 80’s look with a printed blouse and a blue cotton saree
Vintage style
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Get the right ethnic look for your next party with the flared kurta set and net dupatta
Lost in thoughts
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Light up your day with a bright yellow fusion saree and multicolor blouse with a stylish belt
Colorful life
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Look effortlessly beautiful like Rashami Desai in a gorgeous floral work kurta with red dupatta
Simplicity and candor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.