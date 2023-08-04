Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

August 4, 2023

Rashmi Desai's fashion lookbook

The Dil Se Dil Tak star looks stunning in an orange date-worthy slip dress 

Date ready

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

She looked ultra glam in a hallucinating top and black skirt

Glam Style

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

Trendy

She brought in some drama with a multicolored co-ord set 

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

Rashmi looked gorgeous in a printed floral dress with a thigh-high slit

Gorgeous

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

Elegance and tradition intertwined in every stitch of this ensemble donned by Rashmi 

Desi Kudi

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

The actor set the temperatures soaring in a white off-shoulder top with a denim skirt

Hotness Alert

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss fame excludes royalty in a deep purple Kanjeevaram saree

Regal Charm

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

Rashmi looks ravishing in a black latex dress with a deep neck cut

Sparkles

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

She looked sensuous in a ensemble in playful prints with floral motifs

Jaw-dropping

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

She looked glamorous in a translucent shimmer thigh-high slit dress 

Shimmery

Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram

