Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
August 4, 2023
Rashmi Desai's fashion lookbook
The Dil Se Dil Tak star looks stunning in an orange date-worthy slip dress
Date ready
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
She looked ultra glam in a hallucinating top and black skirt
Glam Style
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
Trendy
She brought in some drama with a multicolored co-ord set
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
Rashmi looked gorgeous in a printed floral dress with a thigh-high slit
Gorgeous
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
Elegance and tradition intertwined in every stitch of this ensemble donned by Rashmi
Desi Kudi
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
The actor set the temperatures soaring in a white off-shoulder top with a denim skirt
Hotness Alert
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss fame excludes royalty in a deep purple Kanjeevaram saree
Regal Charm
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
Rashmi looks ravishing in a black latex dress with a deep neck cut
Sparkles
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
She looked sensuous in a ensemble in playful prints with floral motifs
Jaw-dropping
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
She looked glamorous in a translucent shimmer thigh-high slit dress
Shimmery
Image : Rashmi Desai’s Instagram
