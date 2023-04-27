Rashmika Mandana flawless style
APRIL 27, 2023
Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph and glamour in the beautiful piece by Falguni Shane Peacock
Glittery glow
She looks stunning and can sweep anyone off their feet in the elegant dress by David Coma
Stunner
Impeccable fashion
Your jaw will definitely drop after seeing this diva in a stunning black gown with a dramatic train
She is known for her love for prints for both stripes as well as polka dots
Print lover
She is known for her casual and comfortable fashion choices. She opts for a crop sweater with ripped jeans paired with sneakers
Minimalistic
Her unique and versatile style makes her stand out. She is seen pulling off this gorgeous outfit by Anamika Khanna
Versatile
She went for a formal neon blazer paired with high heels excluding boss lady vibes
Bold with Colour
Rashmika looks sizzling hot in a red lehenga with dewy makeup paired with bindi and silver bangles
Embrace Traditional Wear
Rashmika pulls off the monochrome fit styled with white shirt and thigh high slit skirt styled by Lakshmi Lehr paired with strappy heels
Monochrome win
She is a style icon and inspires to take cues from her fashion quotient
Inspiration
