Heading 3

Rashmika Mandana flawless style

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 27, 2023

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph and glamour in the beautiful piece by Falguni Shane Peacock

Glittery glow

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She looks stunning and can sweep anyone off their feet in the elegant dress by David Coma

Stunner

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Impeccable fashion

Your jaw will definitely drop after seeing this diva in a stunning black gown with a dramatic train

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She is known for her love for prints for both stripes as well as polka dots

Print lover

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She is known for her casual and comfortable fashion choices. She opts for a crop sweater with ripped jeans paired with sneakers

Minimalistic

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Her unique and versatile style makes her stand out. She is seen pulling off this gorgeous outfit by Anamika Khanna

Versatile

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She went for a formal neon blazer paired with high heels excluding boss lady vibes

Bold with Colour

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika looks sizzling hot in a red lehenga with dewy makeup paired with bindi and silver bangles

Embrace Traditional Wear

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika pulls off the monochrome fit styled with white shirt and thigh high slit skirt styled by Lakshmi Lehr paired with strappy heels

Monochrome win

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She is a style icon and inspires to take cues from her fashion quotient

Inspiration

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here